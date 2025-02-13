Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Jurassic Knight

February 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Jurassic Knight, which will take place this Sunday, Feb. 16. Henderson will take on the Tucson Roadrunners that evening at 5 p.m. PT. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a mini stick and ball set courtesy of M Resort. Fans who are unable to attend the game can watch on Vegas 34 or NHL Network, and listen on 1230 The Game.

The Henderson Silver Knights teamed up with Clark County School District for their third annual jersey design competition. This year, students across the district competed in a month-long contest where they were challenged to ideate and create a jersey patch inspired by Jurassic Knight. The winner of this year's jersey design competition is Penelope S., a fourth grader at Gehring Elementary School. A t-shirt featuring Penelope's winning design will be available for purchase at The Saddlery. The top 10 finalists will receive tickets for both them and their families to attend Jurassic Knight, and they will be recognized during the game.

Silver Knights players will wear themed Jurassic Knight jerseys during the game. To participate in the Henderson Silver Knights Jurassic Knight jersey auction, fans can visit JurassicKnight.givesmart.com or text " JurassicKnight " to 76278 to sign up and bid. The auction will begin at 3:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 7 p.m. PT on Sunday.

Community partners from the following organizations will be at the game to provide Jurassic-themed and educational activities for fans: Dinosaur Outpost, Discovery Children's Museum, Lions Habitat, Spring's Preserve, and Nevada State Museum

Every Sunday home game is Kid's Day! Kids 14 and under are invited to take a postgame on-ice slapshot. After the game, families are invited to line up at the top of section 9. Please note, only the child taking a slapshot will be allowed on the ice.

Prior to the Henderson Silver Knights game, the annual Guns N' Hoses game will take place at Lee's Family Forum at 11 a.m. PT. With each ticket purchase, a donation will be made to the Behind The Blue Foundation, which supports law enforcement officers and their families who experience a catastrophic event. Click here to purchase.

The Sam & Ash Tiltyard doors will open at 10:45 a.m. PT, and outdoor activations will begin at 1 p.m. PT. Multiple interactive games and activities will be set up, including a Jurassic obstacle course challenge and a free 360 photo booth.

