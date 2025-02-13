Belleville Sens to Celebrate Achievements of Women in Sports on February 28

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to announce details for their annual Women in Sports Night, which will take place on Friday, February 28, 2025, at the CAA Arena when the Senators host the Manitoba Moose (the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets).

This special event will highlight women's sports accomplishments and celebrate their significant contributions to the industry. It will also allow fans to engage with inspiring female athletes, coaches, and sports professionals.

The Senators are once again inviting fans to attend a pre-game speakers panel inside CAA Arena, hosted by Katie and Kay from the local Babes of Quinte Podcast featuring Senators' NHL/AHL Skating Consultant Shelley Kettles, Ottawa Senators Director of Marketing Kati Parrot, Ottawa Charge (PWHL) Forward Rebecca Leslie, Hockey Analytics Specialist and co-founder of "Stathletes" Meghan Chayka, and one more panelist to be announced soon. The Senators are also excited to welcome Ottawa Senators, former Kingston Frontenacs in-game host Sam McDaid, and other special guests.

The CAA Arena gates will open at 4:30 p.m. The free panel event, which includes snacks and drinks, will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. After the panel discussion, fans can meet the panelists during a brief question-and-answer period.

All fans with tickets to the game are welcome to attend, and the Senators encourage interested fans to click here to register.

"Women in Sports Night is a powerful opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women in the industry while inspiring the next generation," says Belleville Senators Senior Manager of Marketing & Partnerships Marie Pineault. "It highlights the many paths and opportunities available in sports, both on and off the ice. We're excited to showcase the incredible women who shape the game and continue building a future where women in sports can thrive."

The Belleville Senators are committed to promoting diversity and inclusion in sports. Women in Sports Night will create a platform to honour the trailblazing women shaping the future of sports in the Bay of Quinte community and beyond.

Tickets for the Belleville Sens 2025 Women in Sports Night and all Belleville Sens home games through the 2024-25 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. The Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena's hours are available here.

Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

