Penguins Acquire Forward Mathias Laferričre

February 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Mathias Laferričre from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Corey Andonovski, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Laferričre, drafted by St. Louis in the sixth round (169th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound forward has skated in 33 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds this season, tallying two goals and eight assists for 10 points. Laferričre has spent each of the first four seasons of his professional career with Springfield and has recorded 70 points (21G-49A) in 207 career AHL games.

Prior to making his professional debut, the Montréal, Québec native skated in five seasons in the QMJHL between 2016-21 with the Cape Breton Eagles and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. In 238 career junior games, Laferričre registered 82 goals, 132 assists and 214 points.

