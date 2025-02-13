IceHogs Announce Medical Updates
February 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL - Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical updates:
Forward Gerry Mayhew has been cleared to play and return from a left hip adductor strain.
Forward Colton Dach suffered a right hip flexor strain and is expected to be out for 7-10 days.
Goaltender Drew Commesso suffered a right ankle sprain and is expected to be out for 7-14 days.
The IceHogs are back in action on Friday, Feb. 14 for a matchup with the Wolves inside the BMO Center.
