IceHogs Announce Medical Updates

February 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical updates:

Forward Gerry Mayhew has been cleared to play and return from a left hip adductor strain.

Forward Colton Dach suffered a right hip flexor strain and is expected to be out for 7-10 days.

Goaltender Drew Commesso suffered a right ankle sprain and is expected to be out for 7-14 days.

The IceHogs are back in action on Friday, Feb. 14 for a matchup with the Wolves inside the BMO Center.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.