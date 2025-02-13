Boulton and Cassaro to Reading

February 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned forward Sawyer Boulton and defenseman JoJo Cassaro to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Boulton, 20, is a rookie winger from East Amherst, NY who has played in 10 games with the Phantoms recording zero points with 37 penalty minutes. He has also played in 10 games with Reading scoring one goal with 34 penalty minutes. The 6'0 ¬Â³ prospect was signed by the Phantoms from the London Knights of the OHL where he scored 3-2-5 in 40 games with 63 penalty minutes last season. He is the son of former longtime NHL enforcer Eric Boulton who amassed 1,421 PIM in 654 games with Buffalo, Atlanta and the New York Islanders.

Cassaro, 25, is a rookie defenseman from Nobleton, ONT who made his AHL debut last Saturday. The R.I.T. product (Rochester Institute of Technology) has scored 7-17-24 in 42 games with the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Cassaro was Second Team All-American in his senior season with the R.I.T. Tigers and was a 2023-24 Hobey Baker Award Nominee when he led all NCAA defensemen with 18 goals.

The Phantoms return to action with an away game on Valentine's Day at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Phantoms are at home this Saturday vs. the Syracuse Crunch featuring Bucket Hats on Margaritaville Night and Sunday afternoon against the Penguins on meLVin's Birthday with his mascot friends.

UPCOMING

Friday, February 14 (7:05) - Phantoms at W-B/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, February 15 (7:05) - Syracuse Crunch at Phantoms - Bucket Hats from Capital Blue. Margaritaville Night. Live Music "Jimmy and the Parrots"

Sunday, February 16 (3:05) - W-B/Scranton Penguins at Phantoms - meLVin's Birthday with his mascot friends!

Wednesday, February 19 (8:00) - Phantoms at Grand Rapids Griffins

Friday, February 21 (8:00) - Phantoms at Grand Rapids Griffins

Saturday, February 22 (8:00) - Phantoms at Rockford IceHogs

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.