Blues Reassign D Anton Malmstrom to T-Birds from Florida

February 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds defenseman Anton Malmstrom

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The St. Louis Blues announced today that they have reassigned defenseman Anton Malmstrom to the Springfield Thunderbirds from the club's ECHL affiliate, the Florida Everblades.

Malmstrom, 24, has registered 15 points (6g, 9a) and a +8 rating in 31 games with the Everblades this season. In 28 career AHL games with Springfield, the Osterhaninge, Sweden native has tallied four points (1g, 3a) and 14 penalty minutes.

Malmstrom was originally signed as a free agent by St. Louis on March 6, 2023 following a three-year collegiate career at Bowling Green State University.

The T-Birds look to tie their longest point streak of the season on Thursday as they visit the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Puck drop is set for 8:00 p.m. ET in Wisconsin.

