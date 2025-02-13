Roadrunners Fall 4-1 to Reign in Ontario

February 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners' Curtis Douglas (left) drops the gloves against Ontario Reign's Jacob Doty (right)

Ontario, CA - The Tucson Roadrunners (21-21-2-1) fell 4-1 to the Ontario Reign (27-14-2-1) in the second game of a back-to-back on Wednesday night at Toyota Arena. The more-rested Reign scored four unanswered goals to secure their fourth win in as many meetings with Tucson this season.

The Roadrunners struck first, taking an early lead when defenseman Robbie Russo capitalized on the power play just four minutes into the game. However, Ontario pulled even late in the first period from Charles Hudon's wrister from the top of the left circle

The Reign took control in the second period and added two more goals. Luke Rowe gave Ontario the lead just over three minutes in, and Jeff Malott extended the advantage in the final minute of the frame to make it 3-1 heading into the third. Malott struck again early in the final period, scoring his second of the night on a breakaway nearly six minutes in to seal the 4-1 victory.

Tucson is now 2-2 through the first four games of its road trip and remains just two points behind the seventh-place Bakersfield Condors for the Pacific Division's final playoff spot.

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

The fireworks started early as Ontario's Jacob Doty and Tucson's Curtis Douglas dropped the gloves just over a minute into the game. Shortly after, Hunter Drew drew a holding penalty on Reign defenseman Jakub Dvořák, giving the Roadrunners their first power play of the night.

Tucson wasted no time capitalizing on the man advantage. Russo blasted a slap shot from the left point past Ontario goaltender Pheonix Copley, putting the Roadrunners up 1-0 at 3:54.

The Reign pushed for a quick response, but Matthew Villalta came up big in net, denying a net-front one-timer from Aatu Jämsen.

A rare minor penalty on rookie defenseman Artem Duda gave Ontario a prime opportunity to even the score. However, Tucson's penalty kill was up to the task, stifling the Reign's power play and allowing just one shot on goal without a single quality scoring chance.

Ontario eventually broke through with 2:37 left in the period. Hudon fired a wrist shot from the top of the left circle, beating Villalta to tie the game at 1-1.

SECOND PERIOD

Ontario struck again just 3:28 into the period to take a 2-1 lead. Rowe's blast from the point snuck past Villalta, marking the Reign's second consecutive goal from the perimeter.

Less than three minutes later, Ontario had a chance to extend its lead on the power play. But for the second straight time, Tucson's penalty kill held firm, with Villalta turning aside a pair of attempts from Martin Chromiak to keep the Roadrunners within one.

The strong defensive stand gave Tucson momentum. Nine minutes into the frame, Josh Doan nearly pulled the Roadrunners even on a two-on-one with Austin Poganski. Poganski delivered a perfect feed from the bottom of the right circle, but Copley made a key save on Doan's one-timer from the left faceoff dot.

Tucson continued to push, sustaining pressure in the Ontario zone. Ryan McGregor created a quality chance, weaving through the Reign defense as he entered the zone, but his shot from the slot sailed just wide.

The momentum briefly stalled when Max Szuber was called for holding with eight minutes left in the period. But once again, the Roadrunners' penalty kill delivered, limiting Ontario to just two shots on goal to keep it a one-goal game.

Both teams exchanged chances late, with Villalta making a crucial stop on Chromiak's breakaway. However, Ontario broke through with 45 seconds remaining. Hudon flipped a floating pass from center ice into the offensive zone, where Malott corralled it, deked from his backhand to forehand, and snapped a quick wrister past Villalta to send the Reign into the intermission up 3-1.

THIRD PERIOD

Tucson's comeback attempt was put on hold early as a penalty just two minutes into the period sent Ontario to its fourth power play of the night. Villalta came up with a key stop on a close-range attempt from Hudon to keep the Roadrunners in the game.

After successfully killing the penalty, Tucson went on the attack. Curtis Douglas nearly cut the deficit to one, digging the puck out of the right corner and driving to the net with no defenders in front. He deked across the crease, but Copley extended his stick for a well-timed poke check to deny the chance.

Moments later, Ontario struck again. Jack Studnicka's outlet pass found Malott behind the Tucson defense in the neutral zone, and he converted on the breakaway for his second goal of the night to extend the Reign's lead to 4-1 at 5:52.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners will travel to Henderson for a two-game set against the Silver Knights this weekend. The teams will face off at Lee's Family Forum on Saturday and Sunday, with the opener set for 7 p.m. MST. Fans can catch all the action live on AHLTV on FloHockey.

