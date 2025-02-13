Admirals Earn Improbable Comeback Win
February 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Jake Lucchini scored a power-play goal with less than two seconds to play in regulation to give the Admirals an improbable 5-4 win over the Springfield Thunderbirds on Thursday night at Panther Arena.
The Ads trailed 4-1 midway through the second period but scored four unanswered goals capped by Lucchini's lucky 13th of the year with 1.5 seconds left in the game. With Milwaukee on the power-play, Mequon native Spencer Stastney shot the puck from the high slot that caromed off the boards and right to Lucchini, who had a wide-open net for his team-leading fourth game-winner.
The win was the fourth in a row for Milwaukee and vaulted them into first place in the Central with 55 points on a 25-14-3-4 record. It also gave them points in 10 of their past 11 games (8-1-1-1).
Marc Del Gaizo scored a pair of goals, his fourth and fifth of the season, while Ondrej Pavel also had a two-point night with a goal and an assist. Playing in his 997th career AHL game, Cal O'Reilly chipped in an assist on Del Gaizo's second goal of the game.
Jake Livingstone also scored his fifth goal of the season, tying the game at four with 6:38 to play in regulation when he skated the puck from the blueline down to the right hashmark and unleashed a shot that was deflected off a Springfield stick and into their net.
Matt Murray made 32 saves to earn his sixth consecutive win and improve his record 16-7-3-2 on the season.
The Admirals will now head out on a three-game roadtrip beginning with a pair of game in Winnipeg against the Moose. Their next home contest will be Friday, February 21st at 7 pm against the Henderson Silver Knights.
