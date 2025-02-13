Reign Continue Mastery over Tucson

February 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charles Hudon posted three points, Jeff Malott struck twice and Luke Rowe scored his first goal of the season as the Ontario Reign (27-14-2-1) improved to 4-0-0 against the Tucson Roadrunners (21-21-2-1) during 2024-25 with a 4-1 win on Wednesday night at Toyota Arena.

Goaltender Pheonix Copley stopped 21 shots in the Reign crease to earn the victory and extended his run of games allowing one goal or less to five straight. Copley is now 13-7-0 on the year with a 2.45 goals-against average in 21 appearances.

After an early fight between Jacob Doty and Curtis Douglas got the teams going, the Roadrunners struck first at 3:54 of the opening period when Robbie Russo netted a power play goal to make it 1-0 Tucson.

The Reign had multiple chances to tie things up during the frame, including a shorthanded breakaway by Francesco Pinelli that was stopped by goaltender Matt Villalta, but Charles Hudon broke through late in the period at 17:23 to even the game at 1-1. Reilly Walsh picked up the lone assist on the play, which had the clubs even at the first intermission.

Ontario surged ahead to take a lead in the second period, scoring twice while outshooting the Roadrunners 14-4 in the frame.

Rowe made it 2-1 in favor of the Reign at 3:28 with a low shot that got through Villalta with assists by Hudon and Glenn Gawdin.

Then Malott added on in the final minute of the period to cap off a strong passing play up ice that saw Joe Hicketts get the puck out of his own zone to Hudon before the finish in front. Malott's 14th of the year hit the back of the net with just 36 seconds remaining in the second.

Malott scored again at 5:52 of the third to extend the lead to 4-1 for Ontario, his fifth goal in the last three games. The final tally came off a feed by Jack Studnicka that sent him in alone on Villalta. It was also the fourth goal Malott has scored against Villalta during the Reign's past two victories over the Roadrunners.

Ontario controlled the game and held a 32-22 edge in shots on goal, but allowed the only power play tally on the night as the Roadrunners went 1-for-2 on the man-advantage and held the Reign to an 0-for-4 mark. Villalta turned out 28 attempts in a losing effort for Tucson against his former team.

Postgame reactions from Malott and head coach Marco Sturm are below -

Jeff Malott

On the difference in the third

Just that emphasis looking to close games out. Going into that third, everybody kind of mentioned, it's a good opportunity, it's a good test. I think just focusing on closing that game out was a big step for us. Something we had a lot of emphasis on this week.

On the energy from the late penalty kill

A lot of momentum, even the call itself. Walsh was just playing hard. It's something as a group we wanted to bring into our game. It's something that he's done a good job of, so that's one that we're happy to kill off and it gives us a good jump.

On outshooting Tucson

Just volume and a bit of the pre scout going in too. They let you play on the outside and that's something we didn't want to get caught up in. Just getting it there and making second and third opportunities out of that.

On his success against Villalta

That's all Brownie, Adam Brown. He's done a good job of putting a package together for us and just little things to keep in mind when you get those opportunities. It's not just tonight. He does a good job all year round. It just helps when you have little targets when you get those opportunities.

Marco Sturm

On the win overall

We talked about it. We went through it. I think guys were just dialed in a little bit more than the other days. We did a pretty good job overall in that period. Yes, they pressed and they pulled the goalie, but even there we tried to do everything to get the puck out of our net. Cops did a really good job too. It was a good team effort, I would say overall for 60 minutes.

On the Penalty Kill in the 3rd Period

Those are situations in the game, especially in the third period, you don't want to give up. Even that kill, there was not too much going on. Guys did a good job. I think everyone felt really good today going into the third because, probably because what happened in the past. So I give the guys a lot of credit and get it done the right way.

On putting Hudon back on the first line

It's just a matter of time, it's that these guys were probably one of the hottest lines in the league. It's good to break up once in a while, right? Just like a relationship. I knew they were going to click right away. I think Hudon was very excited to be back with that line, and they showed it.

On slotting Chromiak on the power play

He's used to that spot. He's one of the guys who I think is pretty good there. He feels comfortable and he can score from there too. He has that sneaky wrister maybe not the one timer like Sammy but for us, it was an easy decision.

The Reign now hit the road for three games beginning Saturday afternoon when they'll face the Calgary Wranglers at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 1 p.m. PT.

