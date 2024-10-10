Moose Announce 2024 Opening Night Roster

October 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team's opening night roster for the 2024-25 regular season.

The Moose also announced the following roster moves:

Defenceman Graham Sward signed to one-year AHL contract

Goaltender Matthew Thiessen released from tryout agreement

Sward, 21, totalled 81 points (15G, 66A) in 66 games with the WHL's Wenatchee Wild through the 2023-24 season. The Abbotsford, B.C. native finished second among WHL defenders in both assists and points. He was named to the WHL U.S. Division First All-Star Team. Sward accumulated 180 points (33G, 147A) in 250 career WHL contests split between the Wild, Spokane Chiefs and Winnipeg ICE. Sward was a fifth round selection (146th overall) of the Nashville Predators in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Moose begin their 25th Season in Manitoba with 27 players on the roster including 16 forwards, nine defencemen and two goaltenders. A total of 13 players are Winnipeg Jets Draft picks. The team features six players selected by the Jets in the first two rounds of the NHL Draft. The Moose welcome back 19 players who suited up in games for the club during the 2023-24 campaign.

The Moose get the 2024-25 season under way Saturday night when they take on the Iowa Wild. Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m. CT. Tune in to the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/SPORTS, the Winnipeg Jets App or watch with a subscription to AHLTV on FloHockey.

The Moose return to downtown Winnipeg for their home opener, presented by Canada Life, on Saturday, Oct. 26. Be one of the first 2,000 fans in attendance and receive a Moose blanket. Tickets to all Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

Manitoba Moose ticket memberships for the 2024-25 season are available now. For more information on the benefits of being a member or to purchase your membership, visit MooseHockey.com/MEMBERSHIPS.

