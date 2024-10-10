Isaak Phillips Assigned to Rockford

October 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago, Ill.-The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated defenseman Wyatt Kaiser (illness) from injured reserve. In addition, the team has assigned defenseman Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Kaiser, 22, posted career highs in games played (32), assists (7) and points (7) with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 season. Additionally, Kaiser recorded 18 points (4G, 14A) in 37 regular-season games with Rockford last season, while also notching two assists in four Calder Cup Playoff games with the IceHogs.

Phillips, 23, has played in parts of four different seasons with the IceHogs. In 2023-24, the Barrie, Ont. native totaled 14 points (4G, 10A) in 29 games with Rockford and six assists in a career-high 33 games with the Blackhawks. Phillips ranks in the top seven on Rockford's all-time list for games played (171), points (71), goals (22) and assists (49) by a defenseman.

Opening Night - Saturday, Oct. 12

The IceHogs take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m. to kick off the 2024-25 season on Saturday, Oct. 12. Come early for the block party starting at 4 p.m. featuring the Trippin' Billies and see our reigning MVP, fan favorites and more take the BMO Center ice for the first time this season. Get your tickets now!

