Monsters Sign Defenseman Madison Bowey to PTO Contract

October 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Monsters signed defenseman Madison Bowey to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In 51 combined KHL appearances for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, Traktor Chelyabinsk, and Dinamo Minsk last season, Bowey posted 4-10-14 with 50 penalty minutes.

A 6'2", 203 lb. right-shooting native of Winnipeg, MB, Bowey, 29, was selected by the Washington Capitals in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. In 158 career NHL appearances for Washington, the Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks, and Vancouver Canucks spanning parts of five seasons from 2017-22, Bowey contributed 5-35-40 with 104 penalty minutes and helped the Capitals claim the 2018 Stanley Cup as NHL Playoff Champions. In 204 career AHL appearances for the Hershey Bears, Grand Rapids Griffins, Rockford IceHogs, Abbotsford Canucks, and Laval Rocket spanning parts of seven seasons from 2015-18 and 2019-23, Bowey registered 21-72-93 with 204 penalty minutes and a +41 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Bowey notched 58-114-172 with 277 penalty minutes and a +128 rating in 259 career WHL appearances spanning parts of five seasons with the Kelowna Rockets from 2010-15. Bowey served as Kelowna's captain during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons and helped Kelowna claim the 2014-15 WHL Championship. The same season, Bowey was named to the Memorial Cup All-Star Team and the WHL (West) First All-Star Team. He earned WHL (West) Second All-Star Team honors the season prior. Bowey also helped Canada claim the Gold Medal at the 2015 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

2024-25 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (22) - accurate as of 10/10/24

Forwards (13)

Roman Ahcan, Cameron Butler, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Jake Gaudet, Curtis Hall, Joseph LaBate, James Malatesta, Stefan Matteau, Hunter McKown, Justin Pearson, Owen Sillinger, Chris Wilkie

Defensemen (7)

Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, Madison Bowey, Corson Ceulemans, Cole Clayton, Samuel Knazko, Denton Mateychuk, Stanislav Svozil

Goaltenders (2)

Jet Greaves, Zachary Sawchenko

