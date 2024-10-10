Belleville Sens Hosting Student & Alumni Night Presented by Loyalist College Night on November 9

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are looking for current and former Loyalist College students to bring their energy to CAA Arena next month! The B-Sens are excited to announce plans for Student & Alumni Night presented by Loyalist College on Saturday, November 9, 2024, when the Senators host the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens).

As the presenting partner of the night, Loyalist College will be prominently featured around CAA Arena, including a pregame ceremony and at intermissions, where Loyalist students and alumni will have a chance to participate in intermission games and activities.

To make games more accessible to students, the B-Sens are also excited to announce a pair of ticket packages for Loyalist College students and alumni to take advantage of on November 9 and throughout the season!

The Student Night BOGO special is available to all current and former Loyalist College students. It includes a ticket to the game on November 9, plus a complimentary ticket to an upcoming game against the Syracuse Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning) on December 11, or against the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers) on January 29, 2025.

The College Night Out Ticket Offer is only available for current or former students at least 19 years old. It includes two tickets and two Molson beverages and can be purchased for any game throughout the Belleville Sens 2024-25 home schedule.

Tickets for Loyalist College Student & Alumni Night and all games through the first half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking to get a head start on locking up tickets for any game on the schedule can do so now by becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

