Wranglers Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster
October 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers announce today their opening night roster for the 2024-25 AHL season.
2024-25 CALGARY WRANGLERS ROSTER
Goaltenders
1 Cooley, Devin
40 Ignatjew, Waltteri
Defencemen
2 Jurmo, Joni
3 Grushnikov, Artem
4 Poirier, Jeremie
5 Brzustewicz, Hunter
8 Solovyov, Ilya
26 Tinordi, Jarred
37 Kuznetsov, Yan
48 Aspirot, Jonathan
Forwards
6 Kerins, Rory
11 Stromgren, William
14 Nikolaev, Ilya
15 Hunt, Dryden
17 Ciona, Lucas
18 Bell, Parker
19 Bishop, Clark
20 Gallant, Alex
22 Pelletier, Jakob
23 Kirkland, Justin
25 Silye, David
29 Frk, Martin
34 Duehr, Walker
41 Lipinski, Jaden
45 Morton, Sam
Center Jaden Lipinski was added to the roster on a Professional Try-Out (PTO). Lipinski, a fourth-round pick for the Calgary Flames in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, had 66 points in 67 games last season for the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League.
The Wranglers season begins on October 11th as they host their rivals the Abbotsford Canucks in their home opener at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Puck drop is at 7:00pm.
