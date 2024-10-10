Wranglers Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster

October 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers announce today their opening night roster for the 2024-25 AHL season.

2024-25 CALGARY WRANGLERS ROSTER

Goaltenders

1 Cooley, Devin

40 Ignatjew, Waltteri

Defencemen

2 Jurmo, Joni

3 Grushnikov, Artem

4 Poirier, Jeremie

5 Brzustewicz, Hunter

8 Solovyov, Ilya

26 Tinordi, Jarred

37 Kuznetsov, Yan

48 Aspirot, Jonathan

Forwards

6 Kerins, Rory

11 Stromgren, William

14 Nikolaev, Ilya

15 Hunt, Dryden

17 Ciona, Lucas

18 Bell, Parker

19 Bishop, Clark

20 Gallant, Alex

22 Pelletier, Jakob

23 Kirkland, Justin

25 Silye, David

29 Frk, Martin

34 Duehr, Walker

41 Lipinski, Jaden

45 Morton, Sam

Center Jaden Lipinski was added to the roster on a Professional Try-Out (PTO). Lipinski, a fourth-round pick for the Calgary Flames in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, had 66 points in 67 games last season for the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League.

The Wranglers season begins on October 11th as they host their rivals the Abbotsford Canucks in their home opener at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Puck drop is at 7:00pm.

