Silver Knights Announce Season-Opening Roster

October 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, October 10, the team's roster to open the 2024-25 regular season.

The Silver Knights will carry 26 players when they face the Texas Stars on Friday night at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, listing 15 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders. The roster includes 14 players who appeared in at least one game with Henderson last season.

Defenseman Jake Bischoff will once again serve as captain, his second season in that role. Forward Mason Morelli and defenseman Dysin Mayo will serve as assistant captains.

Forwards (15): #11 Mason Morelli, #12 Jakub Brabenec, #25 Matyas Sapovaliv, #28 Tanner Laczynski, #42 Braeden Bowman, #46 Jonas Rondbjerg,

#47 Grigori Denisenko,#63 Ben Hemmerling, #68 Cal Burke, #72 Gage Quinney, #75 Mitch McLain, #77 Kai Uchacz, #89 Riley McKay, #91 Jett Jones,

#92 Sloan Stanick

Defense (8): #4 Mason Geertsen, #5 Daniil Chayka, #18 Robert Hagg, #41 Brandon Hickey, #44 Christoffer Sedoff, #45 Jake Bischoff, #50 Joe Fleming,

#65 Dysin Mayo

Goaltenders (3): #30 Carl Lindbom, #32 Jesper Vikman, #40 Akira Schmid

The Silver Knights and Stars face off at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, with the game broadcast on 1230AM The Game and streamed on AHLTV, powered by FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.