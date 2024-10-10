Season Opening Watch Party at Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers; Giveaway Schedule Announced

October 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers will host a free Watch Party for the team's season opener Friday, October 11 at 6 p.m. as the Roadrunners open the 2024-2025 campaign in Colorado against the Eagles.

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers is located at 7315 N Oracle Rd. and invites all Roadrunners fans to cheer on the team at the free event.

In addition, the team has announced its premium giveaway items for the 2024-2025 season.

Saturday, October 19: Rally Towels Courtesy of Gensler

Sunday, October 20: Magnetic Schedules Courtesy of Cirrus Visual

Saturday, November 9: Military-Themed Roadrunners T-Shirts Courtesy of Sundt Construction

Wednesday, November 27: Goalie Glove Oven Mitts Courtesy of Tucson International Airport

Wednesday, December 18: Holiday Ornaments Courtesy of Tucson International Airport

Saturday, December 28: Light Sabers

Saturday, February 22: Youth Jerseys Courtesy of DentalPros

Sunday, March 16: St. Patrick's Day T-Shirts

Saturday, April 5: Cowboy Hats Courtesy of Williams & Associates

Saturday, April 19: Team Posters Courtesy of AMR

Season Ticket Members who join Dusty's Force are guaranteed a free item at every giveaway night in addition to exclusive events with Roadrunners players throughout the season. Visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/MembersOnly for more details.

