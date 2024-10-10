Checkers Assign Kai Schwindt and Jay O'Brien to Savannah

The Checkers announced today that they have assigned Kai Schwindt and Jay O'Brien to the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Schwindt, 20, appeared in one game for the Checkers and six for their ECHL affiliate last season before returning to the OHL, where he posted 23 points (13g, 10a) in 33 games for Sarnia.

O'Brien, 24, posted 75 points (28g, 47a) in 104 games over one year at Providence College and three at Boston University.

