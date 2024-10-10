Baron© Championship Rings Unveils the 2024 Hershey Bears Back-To-Back Calder Cup Championship Ring

October 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - Baron© Championship Rings is proud to unveil the 2024 Hershey Bears Back-to-Back Calder Cup Championship Ring, an exquisite symbol of triumph and unity, designed to forever commemorate the Hershey Bears' remarkable journey to their 13th Calder Cup victory.

The Hershey Bears have etched their names into history once again, securing back-to-back Calder Cup Championships with a dramatic 5-4 overtime win against the Coachella Valley Firebirds in Game 6 of the 2024 Calder Cup Finals. This victory marks the 13th title in the storied franchise's history. Facing adversity throughout the series, the Bears rallied from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits, ultimately clinching the Championship in front of a record-breaking crowd of 11,013 fans at GIANT Center. "We could not be prouder of this team and what they have accomplished together," said Bryan Helmer, Vice President of Hockey Operations for the Hershey Bears. "I have been involved in hockey for a long time, both on and off the ice, and the way this team played for each other and fought for each other through challenges and adversity was truly something special. And what Baron has created to help celebrate and memorialize this amazing team is nothing short of extraordinary."

A Championship Ring as Legendary as the Bears' Journey

The 2024 Hershey Bears Back-to-Back Calder Cup Championship Ring is a masterpiece, meticulously crafted to embody the spirit and legacy of this exceptional team.

Ring Top: The encrusted top showcases the Hershey Bears' iconic logo surrounded by the words "Calder Cup Champions," immortalizing the team's historic "ALL IN" mentality. Adorned with 14 dazzling chocolate diamonds, each gem represents a hard-fought playoff victory. Encircling the Bears' logo are 53 brilliant white diamonds, symbolizing the team's 53 triumphant regular-season wins. Further enhancing the ring's top are 13 sparkling white diamonds on each side. The 13 diamonds on the left represent the 13 Calder Cup Championships, and the 13 diamonds on the right represent the ninth time the Bears won the regular-season title, and the fourth time the Chocolate and White finished in first place during the regular season and won the Calder Cup.

Right Shoulder: The powerful phrase "Repeat the Roar" pays homage to the Bears' Back-to-Back Championships, along with the player's name and number prominently displayed, honoring each individual's commitment to excellence and contribution to the team's success.

Left Shoulder: This side of the ring features two illustrious Calder Cups, alongside the "Back to Back" wordmarks, symbolizing the team's consecutive Championships in 2023 and 2024.

Inside Engraving: Within the ring lies a tribute to the epic playoff journey, capturing the records from each series and immortalizing the path to victory. As requested by the Captains, "FAMILY" is also engraved to symbolize this sweet accomplishment which will forever connect the team.

A Symbol of Excellence

"This Back-to-Back Calder Cup ring is nothing short of breathtaking," said Drina Baron-Zinyk, President of Baron© Championship Rings. "We extend our congratulations to the Hershey Bears organization for their extraordinary achievement. This ring is a testament to the grit, determination, and unity that define the Hershey Bears, and we are honored to be part of their legacy."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.