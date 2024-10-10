Detroit Sends Shai Buium to Grand Rapids

October 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Shai Buium

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday assigned defenseman Shai Buium to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Buium, the 36th overall pick by Detroit in 2021, made his professional debut with the Griffins last season on April 19 at the Iowa Wild, following the conclusion of his junior season at the University of Denver. The 21-year-old became a two-time national champion at Denver, winning NCAA titles in 2024 and 2022. Last season, Buium was named to the NCHC Second All-Star Team when he logged a career-high 36 points (7-29--36) and a plus-33 rating in 43 appearances. As a Pioneer from 2021-24, Buium showed 75 points (14-61-75), 44 penalty minutes and a plus-61 rating in 120 career outings.

The Griffins begin the 2024-25 season when they host the Milwaukee Admirals tomorrow at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

