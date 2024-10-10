San Jose Barracuda Launch New Charitable Arm, Barracuda: Beyond the Reef

October 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), the top AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), are proud to announce the launch of its new charitable arm, Barracuda: Beyond the Reef.

"We are excited to introduce Barracuda: Beyond the Reef as our new charitable arm," said James Collins, Vice President of Business Operations for the Barracuda. "Supporting the community and those in need is essential to the success of any team or organization. While we've made significant contributions over the past nine years, this refresh of our charitable efforts will help us expand on what we've achieved and reach new heights in the future."

With guidance from the Sharks Foundation, the official charitable arm of the San Jose Sharks and a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Barracuda: Beyond the Reef is set to make a unique and lasting impact on the community.

Mission Statement - Barracuda: Beyond the Reef

The San Jose Barracuda's charitable arm, Barracuda: Beyond the Reef, is dedicated to fostering community, family, service, and inclusivity. Through meaningful outreach programs, we aim to support local families, strengthen our community, and promote a spirit of service. Rooted in inclusivity, our initiatives ensure that everyone-regardless of background-feels welcome and valued. Together, we strive to make a positive impact, one goal at a time.

Barracuda: Beyond the Reef Upcoming Giving Campaigns and Nights:

Pucks & Paws (Nov. 10 & Mar. 29)

Tigres Del Mar (Nov. 30 & Apr. 11)

Hockey is For Everyone (Nov. 16)

Pink in the Rink (Feb. 1)

Hometown Heroes (Mar. 28)

Teddy Bear Toss presented by Kaiser Permanente (Dec. 7)

Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 9)

Cuda Classroom (Mar. 19)

2023-24 Charitable Review:

This past season, the Barracuda actively supported various Bay Area charitable initiatives, partnering with organizations such as Working Partnerships USA, St. Jude's, Vet Tix, and more. Notable programs included the Sharks Reading is Cool Program, School of Arts & Culture, Paws for Purple Hearts, and the Folded Flag Foundation. Through jersey auctions, Chuck-a-Puck, ticket donations, and other fundraising efforts, the Barracuda contributed over $200,000 in cash and tickets to these causes. Additionally, the team's mascot Frenzy, players, coaches and broadcasters supported and attended multiple events outside for the games.

