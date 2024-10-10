Phantoms Announce Season Opening Roster

October 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have officially announced their Season Opening roster for the 2024-25 season. The Phantoms will have 30 players to begin the season including 19 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.

Ian Laperrière enters his fourth season as head coach of a Phantoms team that advanced to the division semifinals of the Calder Cup playoffs last season. There are 22 returning players who were members of that team for all or part of the season including captain Garrett Wilson and alternate captain Louie Belpedio. Also returning are leading scorers Cooper Marody, Olle Lycksell, Emil Andrae and Ronnie Attard as well as AHL All-Star Classic Representative Samu Tuomaala plus many more familiar faces.

Some of the exciting newcomers include forward Anthony Richard who has scored 55 goals in the last two seasons with Providence and Laval, rookie forward Massimo Rizzo from the University of Denver, plus big forwards Rodrigo Abols from Latvia and Oskar Eklind from Sweden as well as goaltender Eetu Makiniemi from Finland. Defenseman Hunter McDonald and goaltender Alexei Kolosov are a pair of young prospects who return after joining late last season.

This is the 11th season of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms who began in Center City Allentown in 2014. This is also the 29th season for the franchise which began as the Philadelphia Phantoms in 1996.

The Phantoms open the 2024-25 campaign on Saturday, October 12 against the Hartford Wolf Pack, AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers. Fans can enhance the energy of the Opening Night atmosphere at PPL Center with free rally towels presented by Service Electric.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS ROSTER

3 Helge Grans - D

5 Ethan Samson - D

6 Emil Andrae - D

7 Louie Belpedio - D

10 Matt Brown - F

12 Ronnie Attard - D

13 Brendan Furry - F

15 Olle Lycksell - F

16 J.R. Avon - F

17 Garrett Wilson - F

18 Rodrigo Abols - F

19 Hunter McDonald - D

20 Cooper Marody - F

22 Rhett Gardner - F

27 Samu Tuomaala - F

32 Eetu Makiniemi - G

35 Alexei Kolosov - G

36 Sawyer Boulton - F

37 Adam Ginning - D

39 Jacques Bouquot - F

40 Cal Petersen - G

43 Oskar Eklind - F

55 Xavier Bernard - D

56 Jacob Gaucher - F

57 Mason Primeau - F

72 Alexis Gendron - F

73 Massimo Rizzo - F

74 Zayde Wisdom - F

90 Anthony Richard - F

91 Elliot Desnoyers - F

UPCOMING

Saturday, October 12 - Opening Night! - Phantoms vs. Hartford Wolf Pack - Rally Towels

Friday, October 18 - Phantoms at WBS Penguins

Saturday, October 19 - WBS Penguins at Phantoms - Oktoberfest - Stein Giveaway (First 3,000 adults)

