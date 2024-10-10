Monsters Sign Forward Roman Ahcan to PTO Contract

October 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Monsters signed forward Roman Ahcan to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In 52 appearances for Cleveland last season, Ahcan posted 9-10-19 with 46 penalty minutes and added 2-0-2 with four penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 14 Calder Cup Playoff appearances. Ahcan also supplied 6-5-11 with four penalty minutes and a +5 rating in nine appearances for the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones last season.

A 5'9", 170 lb. left-shooting native of Savage, MN, Ahcan supplied 20-23-43 with 95 penalty minutes in 146 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-24. Prior to his professional career, Ahcan supplied 34-40-74 with 243 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 130 career NCAA appearances for the University of Wisconsin spanning four seasons from 2018-22, helping the Badgers claim the 2020-21 Big Ten Regular Season Championship. Ahcan also notched 15-23-38 with 63 penalty minutes and a +13 rating in 59 appearances for the USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders during the 2017-18 season.

The Monsters also announced Wednesday that goaltender Pavel Cajan was loaned to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones.

2024-25 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (21) - accurate as of 10/10/24

Forwards (13)

Roman Ahcan, Cameron Butler, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Jake Gaudet, Curtis Hall, Joseph LaBate, James Malatesta, Stefan Matteau, Hunter McKown, Justin Pearson, Owen Sillinger, Chris Wilkie

Defensemen (6)

Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, Corson Ceulemans, Cole Clayton, Samuel Knazko, Denton Mateychuk, Stanislav Svozil

Goaltenders (2)

Jet Greaves, Zachary Sawchenko

