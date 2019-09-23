Montminy and Elmes Invited to Moose AHL Camp

September 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that forward Cedric Montminy and defenseman Josh Elmes will attend the AHL training camp of the Manitoba Moose this week.

"This adds even more excitement to our roster as we prepare for the upcoming season. I'd like heartily congratulate Cedric and Josh for earning this opportunity," Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault said. "Cedric and Josh have been key examples of how hard work, positive attitude, and dedication can pay off in this sport. Both have shown incredible resolve and leadership over their brief professional careers, and now have an opportunity to skate in a highly competitive environment as they prepare for the 2019-20 season. I wish them the best of luck this week as they showcase themselves with the Moose in camp."

Montminy had a rookie year to remember last season, scoring 20 goals with 18 assists in 60 games. For his efforts and contributions both on and off the ice, Montminy was named the 2019 "Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award" recipient. Elmes returns to the Rush after a career-year last season, where he notched 6 goals, 18 assists, and 24 points with the Rush and Fort Wayne Komets. Like Montminy, Elmes also received the "Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award" following his rookie season in 2017-18, becoming the first rookie to earn the honor.

Download the Rapid City Rush App on iTunes and GooglePlay to keep up to speed on all Rush news as we approach the 2019-20 ECHL season!

Season Tickets for all 36 home games are on sale now! Call the Rush office at 716-7825 to secure your seats today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.