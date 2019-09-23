Royals Training Camp Schedule Announced
September 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, begin 2019 training camp at Santander Arena on Sat., Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. The full schedule is below and practices are open to the public.
The first Royals' home game on Oct. 19 vs. Maine features a massive block party, games, food, drinks and a special "Downtown Alive" concert on Penn Street before the home opener.
Reading's new five-game mini-plan includes a meal for every game, a Reading Royals Hat, an exclusive fan experience, an autographed team picture and a guaranteed giveaway for each of the 5 games. Purchase your seat or seats today by calling 610-898-7825 or by visiting https://bit.ly/2LSHBp8.
Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.
Training Camp Practice Schedule
Saturday, September 28 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Santander Arena
Sunday, September 29 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex
Monday, September 30 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Santander Arena
Tuesday, October 1 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Santander Arena
Wednesday, October 2 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Santander Arena
Thursday, October 3 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Santander Arena
Friday, October 4 at 7:00 p.m.: Preseason Game vs. Adirondack (Santander Arena - free admission with donation of canned food item)
Saturday, October 5 at 7:00 p.m.: Preseason Game at Adirondack (Cool Insuring Arena - listen on Mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals)
