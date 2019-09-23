Royals Training Camp Schedule Announced

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, begin 2019 training camp at Santander Arena on Sat., Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. The full schedule is below and practices are open to the public.

The first Royals' home game on Oct. 19 vs. Maine features a massive block party, games, food, drinks and a special "Downtown Alive" concert on Penn Street before the home opener.

Training Camp Practice Schedule

Saturday, September 28 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Santander Arena

Sunday, September 29 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex

Monday, September 30 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Santander Arena

Tuesday, October 1 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Santander Arena

Wednesday, October 2 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Santander Arena

Thursday, October 3 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Santander Arena

Friday, October 4 at 7:00 p.m.: Preseason Game vs. Adirondack (Santander Arena - free admission with donation of canned food item)

Saturday, October 5 at 7:00 p.m.: Preseason Game at Adirondack (Cool Insuring Arena - listen on Mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals)

