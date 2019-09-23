5 Rays Players Participating in AHL Training Camps
September 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays have announced that five players who have signed ECHL contracts with the team this season will participate in American Hockey League training camps this fall, including four players who are with the team's affiliate, the Hershey Bears.
With Hershey is forwards Stephane Legault and Mitch Vanderlaan, as well as defensemen Phil Johansson and Matt Nuttle.
Stingrays' defenseman Jordan Klimek has also been given an AHL opportunity with the Hartford Wolf Pack.
In addition, there are five players who have previously played in North Charleston that are on Hershey's 2019 Training Camp Roster. Those include forward Steve Whitney, defensemen Kris Bindulis, Erik Burgdoerfer and Tommy Hughes, as well as goaltender Parker Milner.
South Carolina will open the team's 2019 Training Camp next week at the Carolina Ice Palace. A full camp schedule will be announced in the coming days.
The 27th season of Stingrays hockey begins in Orlando against the Solar Bears on October 12. The Stingrays will open their home schedule in North Charleston vs. Orlando the following week on Saturday, October 19.
Season tickets are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.
Single game tickets for all 2019-20 Stingrays home games are also on sale now via Ticketmaster and the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office.
