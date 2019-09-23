Americans Welcome Two New Members to the Front Office Staff

September 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans announced today that the team has added two new members to the front office staff with the hiring of ticket sales representative Kaitlyn Woods and Tanner Ball.

Kaitlyn Woods was born in DFW and graduated from Plano West High School in 2014. During her high school years, she was involved in many activities including gymnastics, volleyball, track & field and basketball. She began her college career at Collin County Community College for two years, before moving to Lubbock to attend Texas Tech University in 2016. Kaitlyn recently graduated with a Bachelor of Arts & Sciences in Sports Management with a minor in General Business.

Tanner Ball was born in Wichita, Kansas and is a graduate of Wichita State University. Ball spent time with the Indoor Football team in Kansas, the Wichita Force, where he gained experience in game operations, ticket sales and front office administration. After college, he spent time in Nebraska before relocating to Dallas/Fort Worth to pursue a career in sports. In his free time, Tanner enjoys going to local sporting events and playing video games, as well as spending time with family.

The Americans would like to welcome both members to the family as they begin their first season with the four-time Double-A Champions. The Americans open the regular season on Friday, October 11th against the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 pm. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Open House - The Allen Americans will hold an open house on Saturday, September 28th from 11am to 3pm at Allen Event Center. Drop by to check out the best available seats for the upcoming season and meet the 2019-2020 Ice Angels squad from Noon to 1 pm.

Group Tickets -Make your next group event at an Allen Americans Hockey Game. Call Amber Barros for more information at (972) 912-1000.

Season Tickets - 2019-2020 Allen Americans Season Tickets are on sale NOW. Don't miss out on any of the exciting action. Call (972) 912-1000 for more information today

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.