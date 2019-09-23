Oilers Re-Sign Captain and Leading Scorer Adam Pleskach

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Monday the signing of forward Adam Pleskach.

Pleskach, 31, returns for his eighth pro season, coming off a season that saw him lead the ECHL with 38 goals, while posting a career-high 75 points. The veteran forward leads all Oilers in the ECHL era with 280 points (140G, 140A) in 348 career ECHL games.

"After a stellar all-star season, we're excited to have our captain back," head coach Rob Murray said. "Adam is what you would call a leader by example. His work ethic is unparalleled, and he never gives up on a puck. His perseverance is often rewarded, as we saw last year when he led the entire league in goals."

The 6'2, 209 lbs. forward took the league by storm in 2018-19, earning a spot in the ECHL All-Star Classic in Toledo, OH and a berth on the All-ECHL First Team. Pleskach also made his mark on the all-time Oilers' leaderboard, climbing into second place in both franchise goals (172) and games played (399), and third in points (331).

Prior to the Oilers time in the ECHL, Pleskach tallied 59 points (33G, 26A) in 61 career Central Hockey League games, earning CHL All-Rookie Team honors.

The Beausejor, MB native played collegiately at American International College, registering 114 points (59G, 55A) in 138 career games. Pleskach led the Yellow Jackets in goals and points in all four of his seasons with the team, garnering a spot on the Atlantic Hockey Association All-Rookie team in 2009-10 before earning spots on the AHA Third and Second All-Conference Teams in his junior and senior seasons, respectively.

The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks to open the regular season on Friday, October 11th at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. Opening weekend will then see the Allen Americans come to town on Saturday, October 12th, before the Oilers close out the weekend with a Sunday matinee game against the Rapid City Rush at 4:05 p.m.

