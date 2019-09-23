High-Scoring F Cuddemi Heads to Reading for Future Considerations

September 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Monday the team has acquired the rights to forward Ralph Cuddemi from Wichita for future considerations and signed Cuddemi to an ECHL contract for the 2019-20 season, pres. by Tower Health UPMC Health Plan. Training Camp opens Saturday and the Royals have 20 ECHL-contracted players (full roster below).

3 facts you need to know

Scored career-high 33 goals and 64 points in 2017-18 (Wichita/Ft. Wayne).

Has scored at least 20 goals and 50 points in all three of his professional seasons.

Second on Wichita in goals (22) and points (50) last season.

Head Coach MacDonald: "Ralph is a proven, high-end producer in this league and instantly improves our top-six. This was a no-brainer deal for us to bring in a talented right wing."

2019-20 Royals roster

Goaltender (1): #35 Trevor Gorsuch

Defensemen (5): #6 Garrett Cecere, #19 Garret Cockerill, #27 Jeremy Beaudry, #75 Joe Masonius, #77 Jimmy Mazza

Forwards (14): #7 Trevor Gooch, #9 Brayden Low, #13 Olivier Labelle, #15 Trevor Yates, #16 Hayden Hodgson, #17 Brendan Robbins, #18 Judd Peterson, #21 Frank DiChiara, #23 Drew Melanson, #28 Ralph Cuddemi, #44 Seth Swenson, #62 Brady Wiffen, #67 Max Willman, #81 Corey Mackin

More career notes

In three professional seasons, the Concord, ON native has scored 171 points in 212 ECHL games. The 26-year-old has qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs twice (2017, 2018), posting six points (1g) in 11 postseason games.

While at Canisius College, Cuddemi led the Golden Griffins in goals his final three seasons on campus. He scored 22 goals (39 pts.) as a junior, captained Canisius as a senior (20g, 42 pts.) and was named to Atlantic Hockey's Second All-Conference team in both seasons.

The 26-year-old right-handed shot stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 187 pounds.

Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.

The first Royals' home game on Oct. 19 vs. Maine features a massive block party, games, food, drinks and a special "Downtown Alive" concert on Penn Street before the home opener.

Reading's new five-game mini-plan includes a meal for every game, a Reading Royals Hat, an exclusive fan experience, an autographed team picture and a guaranteed giveaway for each of the 5 games. Purchase your seat or seats today by calling 610-898-7825 or by visiting https://bit.ly/2LSHBp8.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.