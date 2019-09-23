K-Wings to Attempt Guinness World Records Title on November 2

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday at a press conference that the team will attempt to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest lightsaber battle at the K-Wings' annual Star Wars Night Saturday, November 2 at Wings Event Center.

The announcement coincided with the Wings' theme for the 2019-20 season, the "Year of the Fan", which the team revealed at the press conference.

The scheduled lightsaber battle will take place immediately at the start of the first intermission during the K-Wings 7:00 p.m. game against the Wheeling Nailers. The first 5,000 fans will receive lightsabers and are asked to take part in a battle that will last three minutes and 45 seconds.

Each participant must clearly hold their lightsaber above their waist and participate in a battle, made famous by the hit movie series Star Wars, for the entire duration of the timed event. Approximately 100 volunteers will be on hand, in addition to two lead witnesses to observe the battle to ensure the authenticity of the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt at stake.

The team will find out the status of its record attempt in the weeks that follow, after GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS adequately reviews the evidence of the lightsaber battle record-attempt.

In addition to the lightsaber battle, the Kalamazoo Wings will wear special Star Wars themed jerseys which will be auctioned off following the game, with proceeds benefiting the Southwest Michigan Miracle League.

Other "Year of the Fan" initiatives discussed at Monday's press conference included the addition of a Lavender Ice game in conjunction with Hockey Fights Cancer, Wednesday, Nov. 20. Traditional Orange Ice (Oct. 26), Pink Ice (Feb. 14) and Green Ice (Mar. 14) games are again on the K-Wings schedule.

The team will wear affiliation-themed jerseys Dec. 28 which were nearly 7,000 fans voted on during Kalamazoo's third annual fan-designed jersey contest. Wings Event Center will also host the K-Wings "90's Night" Feb. 7, taking into account a fan survey from the end of last season.

The K-Wings' 46th Home Opener is Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. at the Wings Event Center, following Fan Fest leading up to the game. Tickets are on sale now-, starting at just $10.

