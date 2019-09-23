Blades Report Swampee Missing, Request Fans' Help for Search

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager and Team President Craig Brush announced on Monday that the team has filed a missing "person" report for Swampee, the team's beloved alligator mascot, who was last seen trying to catch dinner out of the lake near Hertz Arena and Miromar Outlets on the evening of Sept. 18.

"With all the renovations taking place here at the arena for the upcoming season, the disappearance of Swampee is very likely linked to the disruption of his natural habitat," said Brush, who looked visibly distraught in his office early today. "I'm not sure where he would go, but he's got to be around town somewhere."

David Hoffmann, the new owner of the Everblades and Hertz Arena, was also disappointed to hear the news.

"This is devastating," Hoffmann said. "One of the reasons for this purchase was our love of Swampee. I'm not sharing this information with my grandchildren at this time in hopes that Swampee is found."

Brush is appealing to the phenomenal fans and sponsors of the Everblades to keep their eyes open in the event Swampee shows up somewhere.

"He has visited many of our sponsors' locations before, and I know he is comfortable there," Brush added.

To expedite the search process, Brush and the Everblades are offering two tickets to Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 19 to anyone who can assist in bringing Swampee back to Hertz Arena. Fans can receive the ticket reward by posting a photo of Swampee on Twitter or Facebook or by posting a story or photo on Instagram. All posts or stories should tag the Everblades (Twitter/Instagram: fl_everblades; Facebook: floridaeverblades), and fans will need to be following the Everblades on that respective social media channel to claim their reward.

Stayed tuned to the Everblades social media (Facebook | Twitter | Instagram) for more updates as the Swampee situation develops.

