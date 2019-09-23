Cuddemi Dealt to Reading

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has dealt the ECHL rights of Ralph Cuddemi to the Reading Royals for two future considerations.

Cuddemi, 26, was acquired in a trade from the Fort Wayne Komets during the 2017-18 season. He finished last year with 22 goals and 50 points in 69 games. He joins Hayden Hodgson as players who have been sent to the Royals this summer. Wichita will be owed a total of three future considerations in return from Reading.

