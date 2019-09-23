Swamp Rabbits Kick off 30 Days of Hope Campaign

September 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, are preparing for their 10^th Anniversary season on and off the ice. In the month leading up to their home opener on October 18, the franchise will be out in the community for "30 Days of Hope."

"We believe that the stars are aligning around our 10^th Anniversary season being a breakout season for us, and one in which our ties to the community here in the Upstate will reach unprecedented levels," Managing Partner and CEO Doug Heinzer said. "Our affiliations will help us be successful on the ice and, off the ice, we are committed to getting out in the community even more than ever before."

The 30 Days of Hope is trending on social media platforms as the 30 days fill up with local non-profits and businesses hoping to get on the Community Engagement Calendar. In addition, the Swamp Rabbits are opening the events to fans and encouraging them to serve together.

"We feel fortunate to live and work in this community, so finding creative ways to do more to support worthwhile causes is an easy decision," President Steve Donner said.

The campaign started at PRISMA Health where the team worked together with season ticket holder Stephanie Morgan to donate season tickets to parents with children in the NICU. This will give parents the opportunity for a night out with the Swamp Rabbits.

Other events will include the Alzheimer's Association, Ronald McDonald House, Cancer Survivor Park, United Ministries and other local non-profits and businesses.

The events will be updated on SwampRabbits.com one week at a time so check out the events and see how you can join the Swamp Rabbits in their #30DaysofHope.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.