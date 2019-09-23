Brent Pedersen Returns to Solar Bears for 2019-20

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has agreed to terms with forward Brent Pedersen for the 2019-20 season. Pedersen is currently attending training camp with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League as an invitee.

"Brent is a player who is quickly developing into a high-end player in this league," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "After a strong season with us last year, we're expecting him to take another step forward and be a leader for us offensively."

Pedersen, 24, returns to Orlando after tallying 32 points (12g-20a) and four penalty minutes in 30 games with the Solar Bears in his first season of professional hockey. The rookie's performance with the Solar Bears was recognized by the ECHL when he was named as an alternate for the ECHL All-Star Classic in Toledo. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound forward also earned a try-out with Manitoba, where he added five points (4g-1a) and 15 penalty minutes in 29 AHL games. Pedersen returned to Orlando for the postseason, notching three points (2g-1a) in seven playoff contests.

"I'm extremely excited for the opportunity to play in Orlando for another season," Pedersen said. "The organization is second to none in the ECHL, and we have the best fans in the league - I can't wait for the season to start."

Prior to turning pro, the Arthur, Ontario native played three seasons for Laurentian University, where he accumulated 59 points (27g-32a) and 26 penalty minutes in 76 games for the Voyageurs program. Pedersen also played major junior hockey for the Kitchener Rangers and Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League, where he accrued totals of 112 points (58g-54a) and 171 penalty minutes in 268 games. Pedersen captured an OHL title and a Memorial Cup championship with Oshawa during the 2014-15 season.

Pedersen was a fifth-round selection (#126 overall) of the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

