Five Mavericks Players Invited to AHL Training Camps

September 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Kansas City Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations John-Scott Dickson announced Friday the team had a total of five players invited to AHL training camps.

Forwards Michael Parks and Jack Walker and defensemen Justin Woods and Neal Goff have received invites to the Mavericks' AHL affiliate Stockton Heat's training camp this week in Stockton, California. Defenseman Cliff Watson also received an invite to the Chicago Wolves training camp. The Wolves are the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights.

"We're happy for these guys to get opportunities to showcase themselves at the next level," said Dickson.

Mavericks training camp opens on Monday, September 30. The Mavericks annual Black and Orange will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2 and the event is open to the public. The Mavericks will also face the Allen Americans in a preseason exhibition at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, October 4. Tickets for the preseason exhibition start at just $10 and are available on ticketmaster.com.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

