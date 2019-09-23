3 Royals Added to Phantoms Training Camp Roster

September 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Monday the Phantoms have signed defenseman Jeremy Beaudry and forwards Trevor Gooch and Trevor Yates to professional try-out contracts (PTOs) ahead of 2019 Lehigh Valley training camp. Beaudry, Gooch and Yates all agreed to ECHL contracts with the Royals for 2019-20.

Additionally, four former Royals players are signed to AHL contracts with Lehigh Valley for this season: F Steven Swavely, D James de Haas, D Reece Willcox and D David Drake.

Beaudry, 25, agreed to a contract with the Royals in July and is entering his third professional season. In 51 games last season, Beaudry scored six goals and 24 points with Wichita. He compiled 13 goals and 37 points (69 GP) as a rookie for the Thunder.

Gooch, originally from Mantua, NJ, is starting his rookie season after scoring 11 goals and 23 points as a senior at Colorado College. He skated in three games with the Royals following his 4-year career with the Tigers. Prior to playing collegiately, Gooch skated for the Philadelphia Little Flyers (AtJHL) and Philadelphia Flyers Elite (USPHL Premier).

Yates produced six goals and 15 points (15 GP) with Wheeling in the final two months of the ECHL season and also skated with Grand Rapids (AHL), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) and Toledo as a rookie.

Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.

The first Royals' home game on Oct. 19 vs. Maine features a massive block party, games, food, drinks and a special "Downtown Alive" concert on Penn Street before the home opener.

Reading's new five-game mini-plan includes a meal for every game, a Reading Royals Hat, an exclusive fan experience, an autographed team picture and a guaranteed giveaway for each of the 5 games. Purchase your seat or seats today by calling 610-898-7825 or by visiting https://bit.ly/2LSHBp8.

ECHL Stories from September 23, 2019

