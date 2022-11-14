Monsters Recall Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc
November 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that defenseman Olivier LeBlanc has been recalled from loan by the Cleveland Monsters (AHL).
LeBlanc, 26, scored one goal, notched three assists and was plus-1 with four penalty minutes in eight games played for the K-Wings this season.
Kalamazoo's next game is against the Iowa Heartlanders at 4:05 p.m. EST on Sunday in Coralville, IA.
