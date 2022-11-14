Oilers Sign Defenseman Cameron Supryka, Trade Alex Pommerville

TULSA, Okla.- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced two permanent transactions on Monday - the signing of rookie defenseman Cameron Supryka and the exchange of defenseman Alex Pommerville with the Norfolk Admirals for cash considerations.

Supryka, 21, officially begins his North American professional career as a member of the Oilers. The 6'3, 201 lbs. defenseman attended the Los Angeles Kings (NHL) and Ontario Reign (AHL) training camps this summer before being named to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Opening-Night Roster as a member of the squad's injured reserve.

Prior to turning pro, Supryka logged 49 points (5G, 44A) in 173 games split among Peterborough, Hamilton, Sarnia and Guelph. Head coach Rob Murray played with Peterborough in the OHL and was a member of the Hamilton Bulldogs during the franchise's AHL era.

The Belleville, ON native also played 16 games on loan during the OHL's 2020-21 COVID hiatus with Steel Wings Linz of the AlpsHL, recording one goal and five assists. Steel Wings Linz is the same club that new teammate Michael Farren played for during the 2021-22 season.

Defenseman Alex Pommerville was sent to the North Division's Norfolk Admirals in exchange for cash on Monday as well. The Macedon, NY native joined the Oilers halfway through the 2021-22 season, notching eight assists in 36 regular season games. The 6'1, 195 lbs. defenseman added a goal and one assist in five postseason contests.

The Oilers travel to Kansas City tomorrow, Nov. 15 for a 10:35 a.m. day game at Cable Dahmer Arena. Tulsa then hosts the Rapid City Rush for its own day game at 10:35 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the BOK Center.

