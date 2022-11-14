Komets Finish the Week with Four Points

Fort Wayne, IN - After a home loss to Toledo on Friday night, the Komets rebounded with a pair of victories on the road at Wheeling. The team returns home Saturday to play the Allen Americans at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Last week's results

Fri.11/11 vs Toledo FW 1 - TOL 2 L

Sat.11/12 at Wheeling FW 2 - WHL 1 W

Sun.11/13 at Wheeling FW 5 - WHL 1 W

About last week - In the first of 10 meetings with the rival Walleye, the Komets jumped on the scoreboard first with Tye Felhaber's first goal of the season at 8:14 of the first period. In the second, Toledo tied the game at 3:45 with a score from Kurt Gosselin. The game stayed deadlocked into the third until Gosselin struck again with the eventual game-winner at 3:28. The Komets outshot Toledo 41-22, while killing off nine Toledo power plays. Ryan Fanti was handed the loss, making 20 saves.

Saturday, the Komets traveled to Wheeling to take on the Nailers. Defenseman Josh Maniscalco started the scoring at 1:54 in the first period to put the Nailers on the scoreboard. Komets' captain Anthony Petruzzelli received a pass from Matt Alvaro at 11:07 and shot the puck past starting goaltender Tommy Nappier to tie the game. Shawn Boudrias scored on a power play with assists from Matt Boudens and Drake Rymsha at 16:16 to give the Komets the lead after one period of play. The one-goal lead was all goaltender Colton Point needed to solidify the 2-1 win, stopping 18 second-period shots with a game total of 33.

The Komets concluded the weekend with an impressive 5-1 win on Sunday over the Nailers. Sam Dove-McFalls and Shawn Boudrias assisted on the game's first goal, scored by Mark Rassell at 11:09 of the first period. Boudens scored at 12:34 to put the Komets up 2-0 after the first period. Former Nailer, Josh Winquist, increased the lead by one with a goal at 14:06 of the second period. In the third, Tye Felhaber and defenseman Blake Siebenaler scored to make it a 5-0 game. Wheeling scored with 58 seconds remaining to break up the shutout. Goaltender Ryan Fanti gained the win by stopping 24 shots.

Komet streaks-

Points: Drake Rymsha, 7 games (4g, 4a)

Road Points: Drake Rymsha, 5 games (3g, 2a)

Komet leaders--

Points: Tye Felhaber 10 (2g, 8a)

Goals: Drake Rymsha 5

Assists: Tye Felhaber 9

Power Play Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 2

Short-Handed Goals: Stefano Giliati, 1

Game Winning Goals: Shawn Boudrias, Matt Boudens 1

Shots: Drake Rymsha, 41

PIM: Matt Alvaro, 18

Plus/Minus: Marcus McIvor +3

Home Points: Stefano Giliati, Marcus McIvor, Tye Felhaber 4

Home Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 3

Home Assists: Marcus McIvor 4

Road Points: Tye Felhaber, 7

Road Goals: Drake Rymsha 3

Road Assists: Tye Felhaber, 6

Goaltenders

Appearances: 6, Ryan Fanti

Wins: 2, Ryan Fanti

Saves: 160, Ryan Fanti

Goals against Avg: 3.57, Ryan Fanti

Save percentage: 0.885, Colton Point

Special K's- For the week, the Komets killed all 19 opposing power plays, while scoring one goal on 13 total advantages.

Next week-The Komets travel to Indy on Thursday before returning home to host Allen on Saturday night.

Icing the puck - After this Saturday's game versus Allen, the Komets will not play another team outside the Central Division until February 9th. Allen is 0-3 at the Coliseum all-time during the regular season. Wheeling's 23 shots on goal Saturday night was the most the Komets have given up in one period this season. The team has killed off 21 straight power plays. The Komets are fourth in the league averaging 36 shots per game.

Upcoming Promotions

Bob Chase Memorial Game THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24 - This Thanksgiving, the Komets continue the tradition of the Bob Chase Memorial Game with special throwback jerseys presented by Sweetwater. Each game-worn jersey will be sold in a silent auction conducted throughout the game with proceeds being donated to WOWO Penny Pitch.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

