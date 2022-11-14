Steelheads Weekly - Week 5

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) wrapped up their six game set against the Rapid City Rush this past week capping off the series grabbing nine out of a possible 12 points. The Steelheads are on the road this week for three games in Utah.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Thursday, Nov. 17 at Utah | 7:10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18 at Utah | 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19 at Utah | 3:10 p.m.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Idaho Steelheads (7-2-0-1, 15pts)

2. Wichita Thunder (7-2-1-0, 15pts)

3. Utah Grizzlies (6-4-0-0, 12pts)

4. Kansas City Mavericks (5-3-1-0, 11pts)

5. Rapid City Rush (4-6-0-0, 8pts)

6. Allen Americans (3-4-1-0, 7pts)

7. Tulsa Oilers (2-3-2-0, 6pts)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 9 Rapid City (4) vs. Idaho (2)

Rapid City led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play but Zane Franklin would grab his first as a Steelhead at 6:46 of the second period to tie it up 1-1. The Rush would strike at 11:36 and 15:41 of the middle stanza to gather a 3-1 lead. 42 seconds into the final period Ryan Dmowski would get his league leading goal, second on the power-play to cut the deficit down to 3-2. The Steelheads pushed late in the third period outshooting the Rush 12-7 but Daniil Chechelev stood tall making 32 saves for the victory.

Friday, Nov. 11 Idaho (4) at Rapid City (2)

Ryan Zuhlsdorf gave Rapid City a 1-0 lead 5:04 into the first period as the Rush led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play. Jon Martin (4th) banged home a power-play score 1:34 into the second period to make it 2-0. 4:12 later Colton Kehler would get the Steelheads within one, but Rapid City held the lead 2-1 after 40 minutes of play. About halfway through the third period Willie Knierim would tie it up at 2-2 before Owen Headrick made it 3-2 with 4:25 to play in regulation. Ryan Dmowski scored on an empty netter with 13 seconds left as Adam Scheel made 32 saves in net collecting the win.

Saturday, Nov. 12 (SO) Rapid City (4) vs. Idaho (3)

The Steelheads fell behind 2-0 just 2:50 into the game as Ilya Nikolaev would score twice. Jordan Kawaguchi cut the deficit down to 2-1 with just 1.5 seconds to play in the first 20 minutes of play. Ty Pelton-Byce would score his first as a Steelhead to tie the game at 2-2 with just 5:50 to play in the middle frame. Max Coatta handed Rapid City a 3-2 advantage at 12:14 of the third period but 3:58 later Pelton-Byce would strike again tying the game at 3-3 to force overtime. Idaho was outshot 7-2 in overtime and was forced to kill of a two-minute minor penalty as the game headed to a shootout. The Rush were able to score twice in the shootout frame while Idaho scored just once.

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

#7 Owen Headrick scored his first professional goal Friday night while also adding an assist. Headrick has points in two straight games (1-2-3).

#15 Ryan Dmowski leads the ECHL with nine goals and is tied for second with three power-play scores. Dmowski has scored at least one goal in six of ten games and has at least one point in seven of 10 games this season.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce scored his first goal of the season on Saturday night and finished the game with a pair. Pelton-Byce is third on the team (2-8-10).

#18 A.J. White notched two assists Wednesday night for his 200th point as a Steelhead. The captain has accumulated (68G, 132A) in 285 games for Idaho.

#34 Colton Kehler has points/goals in six of seven games (6-2-8).

#47 Patrick Kudla is second amongst defenseman in the ECHL in scoring (2-9-11) and has points in eight of ten games.

TEAM NOTES

The Steelheads have the number one penalty kill in the ECHL (35/37, 94.6%). Friday night they saw a streak of seven games (27/27) snapped dating back to the second game of the season as the finished the night 1-for-2 on the kill.

Idaho is outscoring their opponents 18-6 in the third period.

The Steelheads rank third in goals against (2.10).

Idaho ranks sixth in goals for (3.80) and are 6-0 when scoring 4+ goals.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Ryan Dmowski (9)

Assists: Patrick Kudla (9)

Points: Ryan Dmowski (13)

Plus/Minus: Cody Haiskanen (+12)

PIMS: Willie Knierim (19)

PPGs: Ryan Dmowski (3)

SHGs: Zach Walker (1)

GWGs: Colton Kehler (2)

Shots: Ryan Dmowski (53)

Wins: Jake Kupsky (4)

GAA: Jake Kupsky (1.21)

SV%: Jake Kupsky (0.956)

