Steve Brown Hired as Gladiators CRO

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Monday that the team has hired Steve Brown as the club's new Chief Revenue Officer. Brown will manage the Gladiators' front office and oversee business operations for the team.

"Steve has a proven track record of bringing leadership and value to professional sports organizations across multiple levels," commented Team Owner Alex Campbell. "As we begin the next chapter of Gladiators hockey, we are committed to bringing in top talent for the improvement of our team and our community. Steve will serve as an integral pillar to not only grow the Gladiators' organization, but to grow hockey in Atlanta as well."

Brown previously served as the Director of Sales for the Maine Mariners and guided Maine's sales team to new heights in the 2021-22 season including the largest amount of full-season ticket revenue sold in franchise history, the largest amount of group sales revenue sold in franchise history, the first ever sellout in franchise history, and the most-ever revenue generated for a single game.

"I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to join a longstanding franchise like the Gladiators with the new ownership group," said Brown. "Through my onboarding process, I could feel the passion and commitment that this area has for hockey. The fanbase is very committed and I'd like to thank Alex Campbell, Anson Carter, and the entire Gladiators organization for granting me the opportunity to grow the sport of hockey in this Atlanta and Gwinnett County."

Brown has made stops at several levels of professional sports and entertainment including at TD Garden, Legends at LA Stadium & Entertainment District at Hollywood Park, and the Wells Fargo Championship.

The Hampton, New Hampshire native earned his bachelor's degree from Arizona State and moved down to Atlanta with his fiancé Sarah in early November.

The Gladiators' next home game is Thanksgiving Day at 7:00 PM against the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

