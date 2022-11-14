Thunder Weekly, November 14

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita extended its winning streak over the weekend. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, Nov. 11

Wichita at Tulsa, 4-3 W (OT)

Saturday, Nov. 12

Iowa at Wichita, 3-2 W (OT)

Sunday, Nov. 13

Kansas City at Wichita, 5-2 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Sunday, Nov. 20

Sunday, Nov. 20

Kansas City at Wichita, 4:05 p.m. Sunday Funday, presented by Boulevard Theatres.

WICHITA

HOME: 5-1-0-0

AWAY: 2-1-1-0

OVERALL: 7-2-1-0

Last 10: 7-2-1-0

Streak: 4-0-0-0

Rank: T-1st, Mountain Division, 15 points, .750 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Brayden Watts, 6

Assists: Billy Constantinou, 10

Points: Brayden Watts, 12

+/-: Cole MacDonald, +4

PIM: Zack Hoffman, Mark Liwiski, 24

BOOTS - Evan Buitenhuis had an outstanding weekend for the Thunder. He went 3-0-0, stopping 115 of 122 shots he faced, which was good for a 2.29 goals-against average and .943 save percentage. He is fourth in the league in saves (195).

STREAKING - Brayden Watts had a fantastic week for the Thunder. He had six points (3g, 3a) in three games, including the game-winner and a shorthanded goal on Sunday. He needs 12 points to reach 100 for his ECHL career. Watts has 12 points (6g, 6a) in 10 games this season.

MILESTONES - Stefan Fournier is inching closer to two milestones. He had a goal and two assists over the weekend. The veteran forward needs six more goals to reach 100 for his ECHL career and three more points to reach 200 for his pro career. Fournier has points in four-straight (2g, 3a) and has recorded a point in all but one game this season.

FIRSTS - Cole MacDonald has been a solid addition to the Thunder. He has points in four-straight games (1g, 4a) and recorded his first ECHL goal on Friday night. His goal was also his first overtime game-winner of his career.

WELCOME BACK - Michal Stinil returned to the Thunder lineup over the weekend and made an impact. He finished with a goal and three assists over the weekend. Stinil has six points (1g, 5a) in seven games this season. He has points in four-straight.

OT AND MORE - Wichita extended its winning streak to four games with three wins over the weekend. Three of the four wins came in overtime. The Thunder have won six of their last seven. Wichita has also won back-to-back games when trailing by a 2-0 margin. The Thunder were down 2-0 on Saturday to Iowa before scoring twice in the final four minutes of the game. On Sunday, Wichita was down 2-0 early in the second before scoring a season-high five unanswered goals and grabbed a 5-2 win against Kansas City.

THUNDERBOLTS...Billy Constantinou is tied for third in the league in assists (10), second among defensemen in assists and second among blueliners with six power play helpers...Stefan Fournier is tied for the league-lead with three game-winning goals, second in shooting percentage (50%) and first in power play goals (4)...Dillon Hamaliuk is first in shooting percentage (80%)...Wichita is 4-0-0 when scoring first...

