Stingrays Weekly Report: November 14, 2022

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays enter the week tied for second in the South Division with the Savannah Ghost Pirates, after splitting a pair of games with the Jacksonville Icemen and the Ghost Pirates. This week, the Stingrays hit the road for a solo contest in Orlando against the Solar Bears before returning home for a trio of games against Jacksonville on Friday and Orlando on Saturday and Sunday.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 6-2-0-0

LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0

TUESDAY: JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN 5, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4

(VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, FL)

The Stingrays found themselves out to an early 1-0 lead thanks to Carter Turnbull's sixth goal of the season. He added another in the final five minutes of the first period after Jacksonville netted two of their own to end the first period tied at two goals apiece. Despite goals from Josh Wilkins and Bear Hughes, the Icemen pulled away thanks to a pair of goals from Luke Martin and Ara Nazarian in the loss on Tuesday morning.

FRIDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 5, SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES 3

(Enmarket Arena - Savannah, GA)

South Carolina jumped out to a 1-0 lead for the second straight game as Bear Hughes netted his fifth goal of the year. Savannah marched back with three unanswered goals early on in second period before the Stingrays turned the tides back in their favor. Carter Turnbull tallied his team-leading eighth goal of the year and Hughes' second of the game counted as his sixth marker in the last three games. Michael Kim's shorthanded goal gave the Stingrays the lead before Kevin O'Neil's empty net goal sealed the deal. Clay Stevenson stopped 28 of 31 shots to earn his second win of the year.

THIS WEEK

Tuesday, November 15: at Orlando Solar Bears, 7:00 p.m. (Amway Center)

Friday, November 18: vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Saturday, November 19: vs. Orlando Solar Bears, 6:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Sunday, November 20: vs. Orlando Solar Bears, 3:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 8 - Carter Turnbull

Assists: 9 - Jonny Evans, Connor Moore

Points: 13 - Carter Turnbull

Plus/Minus: Plus-9 - Tarek Baker, Connor Moore

Penalty Minutes: 27 - Chaz Reddekopp

Shots On Goal: 25 - Kevin O'Neil

Wins: 2 - Clay Stevenson, Tyler Wall

Goals Against Average: 3.37 - Clay Stevenson

Save Percentage: 0.896 - Clay Stevenson

Only includes players on the active roster

BULLING THROUGH THE COMPETITION

Carter Turnbull has made a name for himself early this year, posting a team-high 13 points and eight goals through the first eight games of the year. The rookie out of Nanaimo, BC leads all ECHL rookies in goals and is tied for the rookie lead in points. On a grander scale, Turnbull is tied for second in the entire league with eight goals and is top 10 with 13 points.

DOWN BUT NEVER OUT

South Carolina found themselves trailing by multiple goals in the last two games but found a way to come back in each contest. On Tuesday against Jacksonville, the Stingrays netted a goal from Bear Hughes with 1:09 remaining in regulation with the comeback coming up short. It was a different story on Friday as the team trailed Savannah by a pair of goals before tallying four unanswered markers to close out the Ghost Pirates in the first-ever meeting.

TIME FOR SHADE

The Stingrays will faceoff against the Solar Bears a total of seven times this season with the first four contests occurring in a two-week span from November 6 to November 20. The Stingrays are a top team in the league, sitting one point behind Florida for the top spot in the South while Orlando is currently in last place in the division. South Carolina won the first battle 9-7 thanks to a dominant first 40 minutes at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

