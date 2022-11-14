Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 4

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) picked up a record of 2-1-0 for the fourth week of the season. Worcester took down the Norfolk Admirals for their annual school day game 5-3 on Tuesday morning, lost their first game of the season against the Adirondack Thunder 4-3 on Friday night, then bounced back with their first shootout win of the season over the Thunder 3-2 on Saturday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, Nov. 8 vs. Norfolk Admirals | 5-3W

The Railers played in front of their largest crowd of the season for their annual school day game, which saw over 5,000 Worcester Public School students and a crowd of 7,209 in attendance on Tuesday morning. Norfolk's Kenny Hausinger (1-0-1) struck first on the morning. This was the second time across Worcester's first nine games that they conceded the first goal. Worcester bounced back with two unanswered goals from Jimmy Lambert (1-1-2) in the first and Bobby Butler (1-0-1) in the second to put Worcester up 2-1. The Admirals made it 2-2 off of Joe Widmar's (1-1-2) fourth goal of the season with 8:37 left in the second stanza. Jacob Hayhurst (2-0-2) broke through two minutes into the third to put Worcester back in front 3-2. Reece Newkirk (1-0-1) scored the eventual game-winner merely three minutes later and made it 4-2 Worcester. Just 47 seconds later, Tag Bertuzzi (1-1-2) cut into Worcester's lead with a late power play marker before Jacob Hayhurst scored his second of the period and put the game out of reach at 5-3. The win secured Worcester the best start in ECHL history at 9-0-0.

Friday, Nov. 11 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 4-3L

It was the sixth time this season that Worcester scored the game's first two goals. Quin Ryan (1-0-1) and Jared Brandt (1-0-1) came out in the first and netted their second goal of the season each to make it 2-0 Worcester 11:21 into the period. Adirondack then answered back with four unanswered goals, including two from some homegrown talent. Matt Steif (1-0-1), Adirondack's newly acquired defenseman from Idaho scored in the first to make it 2-1 heading into the second. Glens Falls, NY native Shawn Weller (2-0-2) then found the back of the net twice in the second, tying the game and then giving the Thunder the lead at 3-2 ahead of the third period. Former Railer Grant Jozefek (1-0-1) put the final nail in the coffin as he broke free on a one-man rush and beat Ken Appleby glove side to make it 4-2 Adirondack. Steve Jandric (1-2-3) found the back of the net with just 22 seconds remaining on a flip pass from Collin Adams which Jandric then batted into the net to give the game its final score of 4-3.

Saturday, Nov. 12 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 3-2SOW

Worcester's Quin Ryan (1-1-2) opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal early in the first to put Worcester up 1-0. Adirondack tied things in the third thanks to former Railer Grant Jozefek (1-0-1). Reece Newkirk (1-0-1) put Worcester back up with his fifth of the season, just for Shane Harper (1-0-1) to tie it up with just 1:48 remaining in the game. Neither team scored in the overtime period, as Bobby Butler's dribbler through Theut's legs in the shootout and Tikkanen's standout effort all night long made the difference and gave Worcester the shootout win, 3-2.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 16 vs. Reading Royals | 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:05 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Jacob Hayhurst recorded the first multi-goal game of his career in Tuesday morning's 5-3 win over the Admirals.

Hayhurst was also the first Railer to score twice in a period this season.

Hayhurst has now recorded points in six of his seven games played (4-4-8)

Quin Ryan is on a four-game point streak (3-2-5)

Collin Adams has points in eight out of his eleven games played (5-6-11)

Phil Beaulieu had a five-game assist streak snapped on Friday night (0-6-6)

Steve Jandric has nine points (5-4-9) in his six games against Adirondack this season.

Blake Christensen recorded his 30th career ECHL point with an assist on Tuesday morning

Liam Coughlin played in his 50th career Railers game on Tuesday morning

Myles McGurty has five assists in nine games played, compared to ten points (1-9-10) in 60 games played for Worcester last season.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 10-1-0 on the season.

The Railers are the first team in the ECHL this season to reach ten wins.

Worcester achieved their longest home win streak in franchise history (6-0-0) with Tuesday's win.

Worcester is one of three teams in the ECHL in the top five in both goals per game and goals against average (Newfoundland, Cincinnati).

