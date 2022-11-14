Americans Weekly

November 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Zach Pochiro of the Allen Americans takes a shot against the Utah Grizzlies

(Allen Americans) Zach Pochiro of the Allen Americans takes a shot against the Utah Grizzlies(Allen Americans)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), dropped two of three games last week to the Utah Grizzlies. The Americans picked up three out of a possible six points. Allen took the final game of the three-game set winning 4-2 on Saturday night. The Americans travel to Cincinnati and Fort Wayne this week.

Last Week's Record: 1-1-1

Overall record: 3-4-1 (6th in the Mountain Division)

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday, November 9th: Utah 3 at Allen 2 Final OT

Friday, November 11th : Utah 4 at Allen 2 Final

Saturday, Novmber 12th: Allen 4 vs.Utah 2 Final

-- This Week --

Wednesday, November 16th @ Cincinnati Cyclones

Time: 6:35 pm CST

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, November 18th @ Cincinnati Cyclones

Time: 6:35 pm CST

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, November 19th @ Fort Wayne Komets

Time: 6:30 pm CST

Location: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (4) Zach Pochiro and Jack Combs

Assists - (5) Jack Combs and Liam Finlay

Points - (9) Jack Combs

Power Play Goals - (1) Jack Combs and four others

Power Play Assists - (3) Liam Finlay

Shorthanded Goals - (0)

Shorthanded Assists - (0)

Game Winning Goals - (2) Jack Combs

First Goal - (1) Kris Myllari and three others

Insurance Goals - (1) Colton Hargrove and Hank Crone

Penalty Minutes - (39) Nico Blachman

Plus/Minus - (+5) Zach Pochiro

Shots on Goal - (29) Zach Pochiro

Save Percentage - (0.909) Logan Flodell

Goalie Wins - (2) Luke Peressini

Goals-Against Average - (2.58) Luke Peressini

Americans Notables:

Jackson Leppard has a point in each of his last two games after going without a point in his first four games this season.

Zach Pochiro has a season-high four-game point streak.

Ottawa Senators prospect Zach Massicotte recorded his first pro point on Friday night. He has three points in his last two games.

Allen is 1-1 in overtime games this season.

Allen is 3-0 when scoring first.

Allen is outshooting their opponents 80-62 in the third period.

Allen is averaging 2.63 goals per game.

Allen is averaging 31.88 shots per game.

Allen is 3-0 when leading after the first period.

Americans Practice Schedule:

Monday, November 14th: 10:00 am (CUTX Event Center)

Tuesday, November 15th: Travel Day to Cincinnati

Wednesday, November 16th: 12:15 pm EST

Allen at Cincinnati, 7:35 pm EST

Thursday, November 17th: 12:30 pm EST

Friday, November 18th: 12:15 pm EST

Allen at Cincinnati, 7:35 pm EST

Saturday, November 19th:

Allen at Fort Wayne, 7:30 pm EST

Sunday, November 20th: Travel Day from Indianapolis to Dallas

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.