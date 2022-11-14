Americans Weekly
November 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), dropped two of three games last week to the Utah Grizzlies. The Americans picked up three out of a possible six points. Allen took the final game of the three-game set winning 4-2 on Saturday night. The Americans travel to Cincinnati and Fort Wayne this week.
Last Week's Record: 1-1-1
Overall record: 3-4-1 (6th in the Mountain Division)
Last Week's Results:
Wednesday, November 9th: Utah 3 at Allen 2 Final OT
Friday, November 11th : Utah 4 at Allen 2 Final
Saturday, Novmber 12th: Allen 4 vs.Utah 2 Final
-- This Week --
Wednesday, November 16th @ Cincinnati Cyclones
Time: 6:35 pm CST
Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, November 18th @ Cincinnati Cyclones
Time: 6:35 pm CST
Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, November 19th @ Fort Wayne Komets
Time: 6:30 pm CST
Location: Fort Wayne, Indiana
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (4) Zach Pochiro and Jack Combs
Assists - (5) Jack Combs and Liam Finlay
Points - (9) Jack Combs
Power Play Goals - (1) Jack Combs and four others
Power Play Assists - (3) Liam Finlay
Shorthanded Goals - (0)
Shorthanded Assists - (0)
Game Winning Goals - (2) Jack Combs
First Goal - (1) Kris Myllari and three others
Insurance Goals - (1) Colton Hargrove and Hank Crone
Penalty Minutes - (39) Nico Blachman
Plus/Minus - (+5) Zach Pochiro
Shots on Goal - (29) Zach Pochiro
Save Percentage - (0.909) Logan Flodell
Goalie Wins - (2) Luke Peressini
Goals-Against Average - (2.58) Luke Peressini
Americans Notables:
Jackson Leppard has a point in each of his last two games after going without a point in his first four games this season.
Zach Pochiro has a season-high four-game point streak.
Ottawa Senators prospect Zach Massicotte recorded his first pro point on Friday night. He has three points in his last two games.
Allen is 1-1 in overtime games this season.
Allen is 3-0 when scoring first.
Allen is outshooting their opponents 80-62 in the third period.
Allen is averaging 2.63 goals per game.
Allen is averaging 31.88 shots per game.
Allen is 3-0 when leading after the first period.
Americans Practice Schedule:
Monday, November 14th: 10:00 am (CUTX Event Center)
Tuesday, November 15th: Travel Day to Cincinnati
Wednesday, November 16th: 12:15 pm EST
Allen at Cincinnati, 7:35 pm EST
Thursday, November 17th: 12:30 pm EST
Friday, November 18th: 12:15 pm EST
Allen at Cincinnati, 7:35 pm EST
Saturday, November 19th:
Allen at Fort Wayne, 7:30 pm EST
Sunday, November 20th: Travel Day from Indianapolis to Dallas
Zach Pochiro of the Allen Americans takes a shot against the Utah Grizzlies
