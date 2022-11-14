ECHL Transactions - November 14
November 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 14, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Garrett Klee, F
Wichita:
Brandon Kasel, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Tom Hodges, G released as EBUG
Cincinnati:
Delete Matt McLeod, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/13)
Idaho:
Add Casey Johnson, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Casey Johnson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/14)
Indy:
Delete Matt Watson, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Riese Zmolek, D returned from loan to Rochester
Delete Jake Durflinger, F placed on reserve
Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve
Delete Bo Hanson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/30)
Kalamazoo:
Delete Tyler Irvine, F recalled by Cleveland
Kansas City:
Add Shane Starrett, G returned from loan to Coachella Valley
Add Marc McNulty, D activated from reserve
Add Ryan Harrison, F activated from reserve
Delete Luke Stevens, F placed on reserve
Delete Nate Knoepke, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Delete Mikko Kokkonen, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Norfolk:
Add Alex Pommerville, D added to active roster (traded from Tulsa)
Delete Alex Pommerville, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Carson Denomie, F activated from reserve
Add Joe Carroll, F activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Sturtz, F placed on reserve
Delete Steve Oleksy, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Tulsa:
Add Cameron Supryka, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Daniel Mannella, G activated from reserve
Delete Eric Dop, G placed on reserve
Delete Chris Perna, D placed on reserve
Delete Alex Pommerville, D traded to Norfolk
Worcester:
Delete Anthony Repaci, F placed on reserve
Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F recalled by Springfield
