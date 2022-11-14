ECHL Transactions - November 14

November 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 14, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Garrett Klee, F

Wichita:

Brandon Kasel, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Tom Hodges, G released as EBUG

Cincinnati:

Delete Matt McLeod, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/13)

Idaho:

Add Casey Johnson, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Casey Johnson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/14)

Indy:

Delete Matt Watson, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Riese Zmolek, D returned from loan to Rochester

Delete Jake Durflinger, F placed on reserve

Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve

Delete Bo Hanson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/30)

Kalamazoo:

Delete Tyler Irvine, F recalled by Cleveland

Kansas City:

Add Shane Starrett, G returned from loan to Coachella Valley

Add Marc McNulty, D activated from reserve

Add Ryan Harrison, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke Stevens, F placed on reserve

Delete Nate Knoepke, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Delete Mikko Kokkonen, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Norfolk:

Add Alex Pommerville, D added to active roster (traded from Tulsa)

Delete Alex Pommerville, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Carson Denomie, F activated from reserve

Add Joe Carroll, F activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Sturtz, F placed on reserve

Delete Steve Oleksy, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Tulsa:

Add Cameron Supryka, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Daniel Mannella, G activated from reserve

Delete Eric Dop, G placed on reserve

Delete Chris Perna, D placed on reserve

Delete Alex Pommerville, D traded to Norfolk

Worcester:

Delete Anthony Repaci, F placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F recalled by Springfield

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.