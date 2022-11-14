K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings Earn First Road Win, Prepare for Iowa on Sunday

Kalamazoo forges ahead with one game this week, before next week's four-game slate.

OVERALL RECORD: 3-5-1-0

LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, play one game this week against the Iowa Heartlanders on Sunday, November 20 in Coralville, IA at 4:00 p.m. EST.

Last week, the K-Wings went 1-2-0-0 (1-5, 3-1, 1-2).

On Friday, the K-Wings hit the road and got their first look at the Wheeling Nailers this season. Kalamazoo dominated almost every statistical category except the scoring in the contest. Starting goaltender Evan Cormier was brilliant at times, keeping the game within reach for most of the contest.

Then on Saturday, a determined Kalamazoo team skated out of the Huntington Center victorious, in come-from-behind fashion, with its first road win of the season against Toledo. The complete team effort was highlighted by two K-Wings rookies, forward Mason McCarty and goaltender Pavel Cajan. McCarty assisted on the game-tying power play goal (4) in the second and then scored the game-winning goal (4) in the third. Cajan (1-0-0) was poise all evening long in his first start for Kalamazoo, making 30 stops in the contest with a few in highlight reel fashion.

Finally, on Sunday the K-Wings returned home and took the Indy Fuel all the way to the wire, but came up just short in the end. Forward Justin Taylor (1) drew Kalamazoo to within one at the 5:28 mark of the third. The tally marks Taylor's 238th career goal as a K-Wing, and Justin needs just one goal to tie Kevin Shamehorn & Mike Wanchuk's franchise record for career goals scored (239).

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

The K-Wings play one game this week on the road in Iowa.

Next week, the K-Wings will play four in five nights with three games at Wings Event Center.

First, we celebrate 'Lavender Ice' on Wednesday, November, 23 versus Iowa at 7:00 p.m. EST, supporting the NHL's 'Hockey Fights Cancer Night' initiative. Join the K-Wings by wearing lavender, and stick around for the jersey auction post-game. Also, it's 269 night! Enjoy $2 beers & sodas, $6 wings baskets and a $10 ticket ($11 day of). Plus, the first 1,000 fans receive a K-Wings rally towel!

Then on Friday, November 25 at 7:00 p.m. EST, it's '70s Alumni Night' versus Wheeling at Wings Event Center. In the K-Wings' 48-year history, no era's been more important than the 1970s K-Wings. Join us, to celebrate the distinguished group that brought home Kalamazoo's first professional championship. It's also a $3 Friday! So, bring the family to enjoy $3 beers, sodas & hot dogs.

Finally, on Sunday, November 27 at 3:00 p.m. EST the K-Wings will host the 'Autism Awareness Game' versus the Indy Fuel at Wings Event Center. We've made great strides in raising awareness and supporting people with autism spectrum disorder in the last decade, and we're proud to lift awareness even higher. Be one of the first 1,000 fans through the door to claim your K-Wings Beanie.

RESULTS

Friday, Nov. 11 - Kalamazoo 1, Wheeling 5 (WesBanco Arena - Wheeling, WV)

>> The Kalamazoo Wings (2-4-1-0) outshot and dominated the Wheeling Nailers (4-4-0-0) at times in this game, but they couldn't overcome stout goaltender play in a 5-1 loss Friday in Wheeling. Wheeling jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, and that's where the score stayed until the third despite the K-Wings outshooting the Nailers in each of the first two frames. The Nailers then converted twice to open up the third. Matheson Iacopelli (5) helped Kalamazoo solve Wheeling netminder Taylor Gauthier (4-2), lighting the lamp at the 13:25 mark of the third on a laser from the right side of the slot, while the teams skated 4-on-4. Chad Nychuk (4) and Justin Taylor (2) assisted on the goal. Wheeling added an empty-net goal to finish the scoring in the matchup. Evan Cormier (2-2-1-0) made 22 saves in the loss, and was spectacular at times to keep the game tight into the third. He also helped the K-Wings penalty kill (3/4) unit push their streak of penalties killed to 16 before the Nailers converted in the third.

Saturday, Nov. 12 - Kalamazoo 3, Toledo 1 (Huntington Center - Toledo, OH)

>> The Kalamazoo Wings (3-4-1-0) out gritted the Toledo Walleye (4-3-0-1) and earned their first road win of the season Saturday at the Huntington Center, 3-1. The game-winning goal came at the 7:51 mark of the third, as Mason McCarty (4) tipped in a blue line shot off the stick of Ryan Cook (1) to give Kalamazoo the 2-1 lead. Brandon Saigeon (4) was credited with the second assist on the goal. Pavel Cajan's (1-0-0-0) K-Wings debut was spectacular. Cajan made 30 of 31 stops against the Walleye, to include several impressive efforts on point blank Toledo opportunities. Kalamazoo scored its first goal on the power play (1-for-4)at the 16:14 mark of the second. On the play, Tyler Irvine (1) scored his first goal as a K-Wing, slamming home a loose puck that was left on the doorstep after McCarty's (4) initial shot. Olivier LeBlanc (3) earned the second assist on the goal. The empty net goal was scored by Max Humitz (2) at the 19:27 mark of the third period. Carson Focht (2) and Irvine (1) assisted on the goal. Kalamazoo's penalty kill was also perfect 2-for-2 on the evening

Sunday, Nov. 13 - Indy 2, Kalamazoo 1 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI)

>> The Kalamazoo Wings (3-5-1-0) stomached an early Indy Fuel (6-2-1-0) attack Sunday but ultimately fell by a score of 2-1 at Wings Event Center. The K-Wings penalty kill unit was brilliant again, quickly becoming a theme this year, holding the Fuel scoreless on five power play opportunities. Evan Cormier (2-3-1-0) put in a great effort between the pipes to keep Kalamazoo in the game, stopping 38 of the 40 shots he faced. Indy got on the board with a shorthanded score in the second period, and added a second tally at full strength before the frame was over. Kalamazoo never quit in its comeback effort in the third, with Justin Taylor (1) scoring on the power play to get the K-Wings on the board and move him one goal away from tying the franchise record (239) for career goals. Taylor earned his tally on a deflection from a Carson Focht (3) feed to the goalmouth from the right wing just under the faceoff dot. Chad Nychuk (5) earned the second assist on the goal.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Sunday, Nov. 20 - Kalamazoo at Iowa, 4:05 p.m. EST - Xtream Arena (Coralville, IA)

ON THE MOVE

Nov. 7 - Forward Tyler Irvine was loaned to Kalamazoo from Cleveland (AHL)

Nov. 9 - Forward Logan Lambdin was loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Nov. 10 - Goaltender Pavel Cajan was loaned to Kalamazoo from Cleveland (AHL)

Nov. 10 - Goaltender Hunter Vorva was released by Kalamazoo

Nov. 10 - Forward Tanner Nagel was released by Kalamazoo

Nov. 13 - Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc was recalled from loan by Cleveland (AHL)

FAST FACTS

- Goaltender Pavel Cajan earned his first ECHL win in his debut on Saturday at Toledo, making 30 saves in the game.

- Rookie forward Mason McCarty (1G, 1A) notched his third multi-point game of the season in Saturday's win at Toledo

- With forward Justin Taylor's (238) third period goal versus Indy on Sunday, the alternate captain now is just one goal shy of tying the K-Wings all-time record for franchise career goals scored (239 / Shamehorn, Wanchuk).

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 8 - Mason McCarty

GOAL: 5 - Matheson Iacopelli

ASSISTS: 5 - Chad Nychuck

PLUS/MINUS: +2 - Collin Saccoman

PIMS: 19 - Justin Murray

PP GOALS: 3 - Matheson Iacopelli

SH GOALS: N/A

GW GOALS: 1 - Max Humitz, Mason McCarty, Coale Norris

SHOTS: 26 - Max Humitz

WINS: 2 - Evan Cormier

GAA: 1.00 - Pavel Cajan

SAVE %: .968 - Pavel Cajan

* Currently with Cleveland (AHL)

** Currently with Columbus (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 2/14 (14.2%)

This Season - 8/39 (20.5%) - No. 12 in the ECHL

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 10/11 (90.9%)

This Season - 29/36 (80.6%) - No. 15 in the ECHL

