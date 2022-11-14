Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 4: November 14, 2022

November 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release









Toledo Walleye goaltender Sebastian Cossa

(Toledo Walleye) Toledo Walleye goaltender Sebastian Cossa(Toledo Walleye)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

November 9 vs. Wheeling (4-3 SO loss)

November 11 at Fort Wayne (2-1 win)

November 12 vs. Kalamazoo (3-1 loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

November 18 vs. Wheeling at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

November 19 vs. Indy at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Walleye Notes

Three-point week: The Walleye collected three of six possible points last week thanks to a shootout loss on Wednesday, a 2-1 win at Fort Wayne Friday and a 3-1 home loss Saturday to Kalamazoo. Kurt Gosselin led the way for the Walleye this week as he posted three goals over the week including a pair in Friday's 2-1 win over the Komets.

Cossa racks up the saves: Rookie netminder Sebastian Cossa started all three games this past week and finished the week with 93 saves on 99 shots faced. The highlight was his dominating performance Friday night with 40 saves in a 2-1 road win at Fort Wayne. It was a career-high in stops for Detroit's first round pick in the 2021 draft. Cossa has started seven straight games for the Walleye and is second in the ECHL in minutes played with 427.

Another sellout on the board: Saturday night's standing room only crowd of 7,865 was the second sellout for the Walleye at the Huntington Center in three home contests. Saturday was also the 230th all-time sellout in Walleye history. Toledo has had 202 of those in the regular season and another 28 in the playoffs.

A home week ahead: Just two games on the slate for the Walleye this week and both are at home. Friday night the Walleye host the Wheeling Nailers, a team that Toledo is 2-0-1 against already this year. Saturday night will be the first meeting of the season between Toledo and Indy. The Walleye own an all-time record of 38-9-6 against the Fuel.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Kurt Gosselin (3 goals - 0 assists = 3 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Sebastian Cossa (1-1-1, 1.94 GAA, .939 save %)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.