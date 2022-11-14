Glads Weekly

DULUTH, Ga. - The Gladiators played just one game last week on Sunday against the Savannah Ghost Pirates and picked up their first overtime win of the season while honoring former captain Derek Nesbitt with a number retirement ceremony. Up next, Atlanta will hit the road to take on the defending Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades for three games in Estero, Florida.

A Look Ahead: This week brings the longest road stretch of the season to date for the Gladiators with three games in Southwest Florida against the Everblades. Atlanta saw Florida twice already this season during Opening Weekend in Duluth and split the weekend with the Everblades. The Glads and Blades first drop the puck on Wednesday at 7:30 PM, followed by Friday's matchup at 7:30 PM, and Saturday's series finale at 7:00 PM. Watch the action live on FloHockey.TV or listen to the Gladiators on Mixlr.com.

Robert Carpenter and Robert Calisti lead Florida with four goals each while Cam Morrison fronts the club with seven points (2G-5A) through eight games thus far. The Everblades have received excellent goaltending from Evan Fitzpatrick and Cam Johnson to start the season. Fitzpatrick owns a 1.98 goals-against average and 1.96 save percentage while Johnson sports a 2.17 goals-against and .926 save percentage.

I Need a (overtime) Hero: Sanghoon Shin electrified almost 8,000 fans on Sunday afternoon with his overtime winner against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Shin's second of the season, and his second in as many games, gave the Gladiators their first-ever win against the newly-formed Savannah Ghost Pirates. Eric Neiley netted two goals in the game and passed Brad Schell for third in all-time Gladiators goals. Derek Topatigh turned in three assists in Atlanta's 4-3 win.

During the first intermission of Sunday's win, the Gladiators honored former captain Derek Nesbitt by retiring his number 17.

NOTEBOOK:

The Gladiators' game against the Orlando Solar Bears last Thursday was postponed due to inclement weather and will be played at a later date.

Eric Neiley now has 81 career Gladiators goals and sits in third place in the franchise's all-time goal list.

Sanghoon Shin has now scored goals in back-to-back games. Shin and teammate Cody Sylvester tied for the league's longest goal streak at seven games last season.

Derek Topatigh turned in Atlanta's first three-assist game of the season with a trio of helpers on Sunday against Savannah.

The Gladiators have the ECHL's second-best power play (26.7%) and second-best penalty kill (93.9%).

Atlanta leads the league with 38.13 shots for per game.

