Monsters Bounce Back for 4-2 Win over Marlies

January 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

TORONTO - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 4-2 on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum. With the win, the Monsters are now 20-10-1-3 and in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Marlies started the first period with a shorthanded goal from Cédric Paré at 14:04 leaving the Monsters trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Gavin Brindley responded in the middle frame with a power-play marker at 9:30 assisted by Daemon Hunt and Joseph LaBate sending the teams to the final intermission tied 1-1. Toronto's Alex Steeves converted on the man advantage at 6:31 of the third, but Cameron Butler answered with a tally at 7:50 off feeds from Max McCue and Stanislav Svozil to tie the game. Rocco Grimaldi pushed the Monsters ahead with a tally at 15:18 with a helper from Luca Del Bel Belluz. Dylan Gambrell followed up with an empty-net insurance goal at 19:16 bringing the final score to 4-2.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 32 saves for the win while Toronto's Matt Murray stopped 20 shots in defeat.

The Monsters return home to host the Laval Rocket at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 3 - - 4

TOR 1 0 1 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 24 1/3 4/5 10 min / 5 inf

TOR 34 1/5 2/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 32 2 11-5-3

TOR Murray L 20 3 4-3-2

Cleveland Record: 20-10-1-3, 2nd North Division

Toronto Record: 17-8-2-3, 4th North Division

