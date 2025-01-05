Monsters Bounce Back for 4-2 Win over Marlies
January 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
TORONTO - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 4-2 on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum. With the win, the Monsters are now 20-10-1-3 and in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Marlies started the first period with a shorthanded goal from Cédric Paré at 14:04 leaving the Monsters trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Gavin Brindley responded in the middle frame with a power-play marker at 9:30 assisted by Daemon Hunt and Joseph LaBate sending the teams to the final intermission tied 1-1. Toronto's Alex Steeves converted on the man advantage at 6:31 of the third, but Cameron Butler answered with a tally at 7:50 off feeds from Max McCue and Stanislav Svozil to tie the game. Rocco Grimaldi pushed the Monsters ahead with a tally at 15:18 with a helper from Luca Del Bel Belluz. Dylan Gambrell followed up with an empty-net insurance goal at 19:16 bringing the final score to 4-2.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 32 saves for the win while Toronto's Matt Murray stopped 20 shots in defeat.
The Monsters return home to host the Laval Rocket at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 3 - - 4
TOR 1 0 1 - - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 24 1/3 4/5 10 min / 5 inf
TOR 34 1/5 2/3 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves W 32 2 11-5-3
TOR Murray L 20 3 4-3-2
Cleveland Record: 20-10-1-3, 2nd North Division
Toronto Record: 17-8-2-3, 4th North Division
