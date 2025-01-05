Hershey Bears 2025 Teddy Bear Toss Sets New Hockey Record

January 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - It was "Sweet Cuddly Mayhem" in Hershey, PA today as the American Hockey League's (AHL) Hershey Bears have once again established a new hockey record in one of the best promotions in all of sports. The Bears, the defending Calder Cup Champions and most decorated team in AHL history, collected 102,343 teddy bears and stuffed animals during Sunday's GIANT Teddy Bear Toss. This surpasses the club's previous hockey world record of 74,599 collected in 2024.

The world-famous event, held during today's game against the Providence Bruins, sees fans throw stuffed animals onto the ice following Hershey's first goal of the game in what is a spectacle that truly must be seen. Hershey forward Mike Sgarbossa scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal at 14:45 of the first period to tie the game against Providence at 1-1 and ignite the downpour. The stuffed animals collected will now be donated to over 35 local charities as part of the club's Hershey Bears Cares program.

As part of the club's Hershey Bears Cares initiative, which showcases the philanthropic activities and volunteer efforts of Bears players and staff members throughout the community, teddy bears and stuffed animals are collected and donated to more than 35 local and regional organizations, including Schreiber Pediatric, Vista Autism Services, Middletown School District, Gigi's Playhouse Lancaster, Central PA Food Bank, Off the Streets, Palmyra Lions Club, Milton and Catherine Hershey Schools, and Autism Society Greater Harrisburg Area. Additionally, the Sweigart Family Foundation has pledged to donate a sum to the Children's Miracle Network which will match the number of stuffed animals thrown on the ice.

Hershey's annual GIANT Teddy Bear Toss has collected 566,450 teddy bears since its inception in 2001.

